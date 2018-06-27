Image copyright Reuters

Prince William has expressed hope for "lasting peace" between Israelis and Palestinians during a visit to the occupied West Bank.

The Duke of Cambridge spoke before holding talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.

The prince is the first royal family member to make an official visit to the Palestinian Territories.

In Israel on Tuesday, President Reuven Rivlin urged him to take a "message of peace" to Mr Abbas.

Mr Abbas told the prince that "the Palestinian side is committed to the peace process with the Israelis".

Prince William said: "I'm very much looking forward to meeting some Palestinians today and seeing some of the culture and the diversity of the Palestinian way of life.

"I'm very glad that our two countries work so closely together and have had success stories with education and relief work in the past. So, long may that continue. My sentiment's the same as yours in hoping there's a lasting peace for the region."

The Duke of Cambridge started his Middle East tour in Jordan on Sunday.

On Wednesday morning, he met Israeli Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai in Tel Aviv. He joined her on a walkabout around the city where they discussed mental health and diversity.