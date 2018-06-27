In pictures: Hottest day of 2018... so far

  • 27 June 2018

Temperatures keep climbing as the heatwave continues - and today's record isn't expected to last long.

  • A man diving into the water at Warleigh Weir, near Claverton outside Bath PA

    Swimmers cool off in the water at Warleigh Weir, near Claverton outside Bath. Temperatures reached 31.9C in Porthmadog, north-west Wales, making it the hottest day of the year so far.

  • Swimmers at Warleigh Weir, near Claverton outside Bath PA

    The Met Office warns temperatures are still rising, so the record could be broken within the next 24 hours.

  • Black-capped squirrel monkeys eating iced treats with nuts and berries during the hot weather at London Zoo Reuters

    These black-capped squirrel monkeys at London Zoo enjoyed trying to stay cool.

  • A black-capped squirrel monkey eats iced treats with nuts and berries Reuters

    That's ice! The hot weather is forecast to continue into the weekend.

  • Lowland gorilla "Gernot" eating iced treats with nuts and berries during the hot weather at London Zoo Reuters

    This young lowland gorilla was also given an iced treat.

  • Lowland gorilla "Zaire" with iced treats containing nuts and berries during the hot weather at London Zoo Reuters

    The iced treats contain nuts and berries.

  • Kayakers at Portobello beach in Edinburgh PA

    Kayakers also enjoyed the hot weather at Portobello beach in Edinburgh.

  • Norman the puggle takes a dip in the sea at Portobello beach, Edinburgh PA

    Norman the puggle looks in a muddle as he takes a dip at Portobello beach.

  • People enjoy the fine weather as they gather on Porthmeor Beach in St Ives on June 27, 2018 in Cornwall, England Getty Images

    Beachgoers sizzle in the sunshine at Porthmeor Beach in St Ives.

  • A woman applies sun lotion to a man's back as they enjoy the fine weather on Porthmeor Beach in St Ives Getty Images

    It's definitely time for the suncream

