The Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall, and her husband Mike, have named their new baby daughter Lena Elizabeth.

The couple's second child - the Queen's seventh great-grandchild - was born on 18 June at Stroud Maternity Unit, Gloucestershire, weighing 9lb 3oz.

Lena Elizabeth, named in honour of her great-grandmother, is 19th in line to the throne.

Her first name is pronounced Lay-na - a spokesman for the couple said: "It was just a name they liked".

The origins of the name are said to be Greek, with possible meanings including "illustrious", "temptress" and "the bright one".

The newest baby born to the Royal Family is the younger sister of four-year-old Mia Grace Tindall and second cousin to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

As she does not have a royal title, Lena Elizabeth will be known simply as Miss Tindall.

Zara Tindall, the daughter of the Princess Royal, married ex-England rugby captain Mike in 2011.

In December 2016, it was announced the couple had lost their baby which had been due in spring 2017.