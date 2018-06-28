Image copyright EPA

The Duke of Cambridge is visiting Jerusalem's most sacred religious sites and his great-grandmother's grave on the final day of his official tour.

He has visited the tomb of Princess Alice - the Duke of Edinburgh's mother - at the Church of Mary Magdalene.

Also on his itinerary was the adjacent Temple Mount/Haram al-Sharif, a site that is sacred to Jews and Muslims.

He will then go to the adjacent Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews are permitted to pray.

Prince William's tour ends at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, which is widely regarded as Christianity's holiest place. Many Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and resurrected on the site.

It is shared by the Greek Orthodox, Roman Catholic, Armenian Orthodox, Syriac Orthodox, Egyptian Copt and Ethiopian Orthodox denominations of Christianity.

The Duke of Cambridge's five-day visit to Israel, the Palestinian territories and Jordan began on Sunday.

Since arriving on his current leg of the tour, he has met Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and its President Reuven Rivlin, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Princess Alice was married to Prince Andrew of Greece and is remembered for saving the life of a Jewish family in Athens during the Holocaust by sheltering them in her home from the Nazis.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Thanks to Princess Alice, the Cohen family survived the Second World War.

On Tuesday, the duke met relatives of the late Rachel Cohen, who was hidden from the Gestapo by his great-grandmother.

Princess Alice, who was a nun for many years, was first laid to rest at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, when she died in 1969.

But it was at her request that she was interred, in 1988, at the Russian Orthodox church on the Mount of Olives, near her aunt Elizabeth, the Grand Duchess of Russia.

On Wednesday, Prince William became the first royal family member to make an official visit to the Palestinian territories in the occupied West Bank.

While there he expressed hope for "lasting peace" between Israelis and Palestinians.