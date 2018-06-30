Image copyright AFP

More than 300 events are being held around the world to mark the UK's Armed Forces Day on Saturday.

In addition to the 100,000 people set to celebrate it in Llandudno, Wales, street parties and military parades will take place globally.

Prime Minister Theresa May and Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson will both speak in Llandudno.

In a speech, Mrs May will praise the "commitment and unwavering service" of the armed forces.

The prime minister was greeted with light applause at Venue Cymru, Princess Anne was cheered on her arrival.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The armed forces saluted Mrs May and Princess Anne during the parade

Brass bands from all sectors of the armed forces played as they took it in turns to salute the princess in the parade along Llandudno promenade.

Red, white and blue confetti fell during the first event of the celebrations.

After a Red Arrows air display, Mrs May met members of the public and military personnel.

The prime minister is expected to announce that next year's event will be held in Salisbury - after the nerve agent attack there.

Mrs May will say there is "nowhere more suitable" than the Wiltshire city to hold next year's celebrations, describing the military response to the incident as "remarkable".

Speaking at the event, Mr Williamson will say the 10th Armed Forces Day is "a valuable opportunity to honour our troops who work so hard to keep us safe".

In a video due to be posted on social media, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says Labour "strongly supports the Armed Forces Covenant by which this country promises that those who have served, and their families, are treated fairly".