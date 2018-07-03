Westminster 'paedophile ring' accuser charged

Image copyright PA

A man who alleged there was a paedophile ring at the heart of Westminster has been charged with perverting the course of justice.

The man, known as Nick, whose real name is being withheld for legal reasons, is also accused of fraud.

Nick's claims sparked an 18-month Scotland Yard inquiry into allegations public figures sexually assaulted children and three boys were murdered.

The inquiry was dropped and Northumbria Police was asked to investigate Nick.

Nick had claimed he was systematically abused and tortured by senior politicians and members of the armed forces during the 1970s and 1980s.

Those he accused included former Conservative politicians Lord Brittan and Harvey Proctor, and Field Marshal Lord Bramall.

After the Met launched Operation Midland in 2014 to investigate Nick's claims, they held a press conference where a senior detective described the allegations as "credible and true".

In 2015, the Met carried out a series of high-profile dawn raids on the homes of those Nick had accused.

All of them denied his allegations and the investigation was closed without anyone facing charges, having cost £2.5m.

Thirteen charges

Last September, Northumbria Police passed a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to consider possible charges against Nick.

On Tuesday, the CPS head of special crime said: "The CPS has considered a file of evidence from Northumbria Police relating to allegations of perverting the course of justice and fraud by a 50-year-old man.

"The police investigation provided evidence that the man had made a number of false allegations alleging multiple homicides and sexual abuse said to have been carried out in the 1970s and 1980s.

"Following careful consideration we have concluded there is sufficient evidence to bring a number of criminal charges.

"He has today been charged with 12 counts of perverting the course of justice and one count of fraud and will appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court in due course.

"Criminal proceedings in relation to this matter are now active and it is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

The Met apologised for the way they had conducted Operation Midland and paid compensation.

A report into Operation Midland, carried out by a retired High Court judge, said the force had made a series of errors in the investigation and made 25 recommendations on how police should handle similar allegations in the future.