England through to World Cup quarter-finals

They did it. England are through to the quarter-finals of the World Cup after winning a penalty shootout in the competition for the first time in their history. Re-live the Jordan Pickford save and the Eric Dier kick that got Gareth Southgate's team past Colombia and into the last eight for the first time since 2006.

"I don't want to go home yet," said Southgate afterwards, as England look to Saturday's match against Sweden.

Here are the player ratings for the Colombia match. And get fuller reaction to what still feels like a bit of a dream for England fans, via our World Cup Daily podcast.

Six-year-old Alesha was murdered, say police

A six-year-old girl whose body was found in woodland on the Isle of Bute on Monday was murdered, police say. Alesha MacPhail had been staying at her grandmother's house when she was reported missing. Her family has been described as "utterly devastated", while police have not yet revealed the cause of death. "She was a very considerate child who loved being part of a group," said her head teacher, "and she was popular with all the other children and was a smiley and happy young girl."

Vote Leave 'broke electoral law'

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg has learned that the official Brexit campaign is expected to be found guilty of four charges of breaking electoral law. The draft of an Electoral Commission investigation concludes Vote Leave broke spending limits and is missing invoices and expenses. But Vote Leave's former chief executive, Matthew Elliott, has compiled a 500-page dossier refuting the findings.

What kind of Brexit do voters want?

By Prof John Curtice, Strathclyde University

The debate is often presented as a choice between so-called "hard" and "soft" Brexit. These terms mean different things to different people - but a "hard" Brexit is generally taken to mean a significant change, with the UK leaving the EU single market and customs union, and no longer implementing EU freedom of movement rules. "Soft" Brexit is often used to describe the UK keeping some kind of free trade arrangement with the EU, remaining in a customs union and allowing EU citizens to live and work in the UK. But where do the UK's voters, who remain more or less evenly divided on whether they support leaving the EU, stand?

What the papers say

Fleet Street, the tabloids in particular, is just a tad excited about England's win over Colombia. "Never in doubt" is Metro's tongue-in-cheek headline after a night of fluctuating fortunes in Moscow. "Hand of Jord," exclaims the Sun, showing a picture of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's save. The Daily Mirror captures the mood of fans who have waited so many years to see England succeed in a penalty shootout, saying simply: "At last". Back in the realm of non-sporting news, the Guardian reports that NHS England will offer DNA tests, while the Financial Times says mining company and commodity trader Glencore is facing a US government investigation into alleged bribery and corruption.

Daily digest

Thai cave boys Video shows trapped football team "in good health"

Junk food Cadbury, Chewits and Squashies first to have online adverts banned under new rules

Victoria Pendleton Olympic cycling champion separates from husband

Budget shortages School "has 300 holes in roof"

Lookahead

Today Roger Federer, Serena Williams and British wildcard Katie Swan are in action at Wimbledon.

12:00 Prime Minister's Questions takes place in the House of Commons.

On this day

1954 Food rationing - introduced to deal with wartime shortages - ends after 14 years.

