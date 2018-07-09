Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright Reuters

Brexit Secretary David Davis quits

David Davis has resigned as Brexit Secretary, complaining that the government's agreed policy makes it look "less and less likely" that the UK will leave the customs union and the single market. Theresa May faces MPs later, as she outlines the plan discussed by the cabinet, with critics complaining that it will lead to a "soft" Brexit.

Mr Davis - who was followed in his resignation by junior minister Steve Baker - said the UK could be left in "at best a weak negotiating position". But the prime minister said she didn't agree and thanked Mr Davis "warmly" for his work.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg says another key Leave campaigner, Environment Secretary Michael Gove, is favourite to take on the Brexit brief, which includes leading negotiations with Brussels.

Here's our at-a-glance guide to the government's plan.

And BBC political reporter Brian Wheeler looks at Mr Davis's life and career.

Novichok: Murder inquiry after Dawn Sturgess dies

The investigation into the Novichok poisonings has become a murder inquiry after one of the victims died on Sunday evening. Theresa May said she was "appalled and shocked" by the death of mother-of-three Dawn Sturgess, 44. Charlie Rowley, 45, who was also exposed to the nerve agent in Amesbury, Wiltshire, remains critically ill.

A post-mortem examination of Ms Sturgess takes place later, with tests already confirming she and Mr Rowley touched a contaminated item with their hands. We ask how Novichok agents work. And, here's what we know so far about the Amesbury poisonings.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Thailand cave rescue: Remaining trapped boys await divers

Four of the boys trapped in a cave in Thailand have been rescued, but the remaining eight and their football coach have yet to be removed. Divers are preparing to get them out of the vast and flooded Tham Luang cave system. Activity outside the entrance suggests an effort may be under way. So, how risky is the rescue - and what does it involve?

Why Trump's UK visit will be unlike any other

By James Landale, Diplomatic correspondent

In 2003, George Bush spent the night at Buckingham Palace - the first president to do so since Wilson in 1918. In contrast, Donald Trump is expected to get a cup of tea when he passes through Windsor on Friday. Nor may President Trump receive quite the same political welcome as his predecessors. He will not attend cabinet as Bill Clinton did in 1997, shortly after Tony Blair was first elected prime minister. He will not get to flip burgers in the Downing Street garden or address both houses of parliament, as President Obama did in 2011.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The fate of the boys trapped in a cave complex in Thailand leads several newspapers. The i describes "joy and relief" at the rescues carried out so far, but warns that conditions remain "complex". The Times emphasises that divers need to replenish oxygen supplies along the route, slowing down the process. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail quotes the son of Novichok poisoning victim Dawn Sturgess, saying his mother suffered a heart attack while in intensive care. And the Financial Times reports that Theresa May is urging Eurosceptic Conservative MPs to get behind her Brexit plan, but the Daily Telegraph says leading Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg is prepared to vote against it.

Daily digest

Arrested teenager Iranian women dance in support of Maedeh Hojabri

Hospital claims Patients "pinned to the floor" and "bullied"

Misogyny hate crime Nottinghamshire investigation gives "shocking" results

Celebrity romance? Justin Bieber "engaged to Hailey Baldwin"

If you see one thing today

Elastic thinking: Five ways to stretch your mind

If you listen to one thing today

Image copyright Lee-Anne Cartier

Hunting my brother's killer

If you read one thing today

Searching for the Westminster Bridge 'angel'

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

Today Recep Tayyip Erdogan takes the oath of office following his re-election as president of Turkey last month.

16:00 Prince Louis, third child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, will be christened by The Archbishop of Canterbury at The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London.

On this day

1982 A man breaks into Buckingham Palace and spends 10 minutes talking to the Queen in her bedroom.

From elsewhere

Paul Dacre on Peter Preston (Guardian)

The complexities of Whitney Houston (New Yorker)

What's behind Roger Federer's resurgence? (CNN)

The smoothies that contain more sugar than a can of Coke (Daily Mail)