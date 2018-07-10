Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright EPA

May's new-look cabinet meets amid Brexit unrest

After the most manic of Mondays, Theresa May will be hoping for relative calm as her rejigged cabinet meets. Boris Johnson and David Davis are gone, replaced as Foreign Secretary and Brexit Secretary by Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab. Matt Hancock's the new Health Secretary, while Jeremy Wright is Culture Secretary and Geoffrey Cox is Attorney General.

Mr Hunt has said he is "four square" behind the PM, but what of her critics? Mr Johnson, in his resignation letter, accused her of pursuing a "semi-Brexit". But Mrs May faced down backbench critics at a meeting on Monday night.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg says that potentially "dozens" of MPs are opposed to her position on UK-EU relations. But could the situation offer an opportunity for the PM?

And BBC diplomatic correspondent James Landale asks what Mr Johnson achieved during his two-and-a-bit years at the Foreign Office.

Thailand cave rescue: Divers ready to save remaining five

Eight of the boys trapped in a cave in Thailand have now been rescued, but divers still have to get the remaining four - and their football coach - out. Those freed so far are said to be in good health. The rescue effort is exhausting for the divers, and involves complex manoeuvres. But the BBC's Dan Johnson, at the scene, says a "buzz" is building with each success. Follow the latest news of the rescues on our live page.

Trump names Supreme Court nominee

US President Donald Trump has nominated Brett Kavanaugh - a former adviser to George W Bush - for the Supreme Court. Mr Trump described him as a "brilliant jurist", but a tough battle to gain confirmation for the role is expected, with Democrats likely to oppose it. The Supreme Court deals with some of the US's most controversial issues, including abortion and gun control.

The city where a six-figure salary is 'low income'

By Ryan Nunn & Jay Shambaugh, Brookings Institution

It is high rents in San Francisco that are behind the decision to label some six-figure earning families as "low income". For example, a fair market rent for a two-bedroom apartment in the San Francisco area is considered to be $3,121 (£2,340) - nearly twice the 2008 figure of $1,592 (£1,190). In Cincinnati, Ohio, the figure is $845 (£632). This difference (270%) is much larger than the difference in median family incomes (50%). As such, affordability is a significant challenge for many people in San Francisco.

What the papers say

Boris Johnson's resignation is all over the front pages. The Daily Telegraph and Daily Express quote his letter to the PM - in which he wrote that the "Brexit dream is dying" - in their headlines. The Daily Mirror describes the former foreign secretary as "shameless", while the i gives a Shakespearean take on the politics at play between Mr Johnson and Theresa May, offering: "Et tu, Boris?" The Times reports that Downing Street is braced for more resignations. Meanwhile, the Sun urges politicians to focus on England's World Cup semi-final on Wednesday instead. "Don't you know there's a bloody game on?" it asks.

Daily digest

Cell phones Thousands of prisoners to get mobiles in attempt to reduce violence and crime levels

Deprivation Student backgrounds should count when universities award places, says access watchdog

Migrant families Judge gives Trump administration more time to reunite children aged five or younger with parents

Mesh operations NHS England puts immediate stop to procedures amid safety concerns

Lookahead

Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex begin a two-day visit to Dublin.

09:30 The Office for National Statistics releases UK economic performance figures for May.

On this day

1940 The German Air Force, the Luftwaffe, mounts a series of attacks on shipping convoys off the south-east coast of England, beginning the Battle of Britain.

