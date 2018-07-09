Image copyright Facebook Image caption Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley touched an unknown contaminated item with their hands, police say

A woman who died after being exposed to the nerve agent Novichok in Wiltshire is believed to have handled a "high dose" of the substance, police say.

Mother of three Dawn Sturgess, 44, died on Sunday evening after falling ill in Amesbury on 30 June.

Her partner, Charlie Rowley, 45, who was also exposed to the nerve agent, remains critically ill in hospital.

Police are continuing to hunt for a contaminated container which they believe was handled by the pair.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid is currently chairing a meeting of the government's emergency committee Cobra.

Officers have found a red Ford Transit van which Mr Rowley travelled in with three other men before falling ill. The vehicle has been sent to the government's military research facility Porton Down.

Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, the head UK counter-terrorism policing which is leading the investigation, said he was "unable to say" if the incident in Amesbury is linked to the poisoning of the Skripals on 3 March - but it is their "main line of inquiry".

Russian former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia fell ill after being poisoned with Novichok in Salisbury.

Mr Basu said: "In the four months since the Skripals and Nick Bailey were poisoned, no other people besides Dawn and Charlie have presented with symptoms, but their reaction was so severe it resulted in Dawn's death and Charlie being critically ill.

"This means they must have got a high dose and our hypothesis is that they must have handled a container that we are now seeking."

Ms Sturgess, 44, from Durrington, was rushed to hospital on Saturday 30 June after becoming ill at a house in Muggleton Road in Amesbury.

She has two sons, aged 19 and 23, and an 11-year-old daughter.

Theresa May said she was "appalled and shocked" by her death.

Police have launched a murder inquiry and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was "deeply concerned" about the incident in Amesbury - but said accusations that it was involved are "absurd".

The UK government previously blamed Russia for the poisoning of the Skripals in March and say the nerve agent used was a type developed by Russia. Russian authorities denied any involvement in the poisoning.

Mr Basu said detectives will continue with their "painstaking and meticulous work to gather all the available evidence".

Public Health England said the risk to the general public "remains low".