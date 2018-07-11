Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Facebook faces £500,000 UK data breach fine

People were outraged when social media giant Facebook was accused of failing to ensure that another company - Cambridge Analytica - deleted data harvested from its users. Now the UK's data protection watchdog is to fine Facebook £500,000 - the maximum allowed - for breaches.

The Information Commissioner's Office will also bring a criminal action against Cambridge Analytica's defunct parent company SCL Elections. Facebook said it would respond soon. Here's a reminder of the whole, complex story.

Joy as all Thai boys rescued from cave

At first, it was predicted that the rescue of 12 Thai boys and their football coach from a cave complex could take months of planning and effort. In the end, some very brave and skilled divers got them out in three days, safe and well. There were cheers of joy and relief outside the Tham Luang caves as the last of the stranded group was taken out. We look at the divers who saved the Wild Boars football team. And, here's Newsround's take on how the rescue happened.

UK to send more troops to Afghanistan

The Nato summit begins later in Brussels and Prime Minister Theresa May is to announce an extra 440 non-combat troops are being sent to Afghanistan. The reinforcements, bringing the UK's military presence in the country to 1,090 personnel, will help "bring the stability and security that the Afghan people deserve", she will say.

The summit could be a fractious affair, as European Council President Donald Tusk has told US President Donald Trump to "appreciate your allies", adding that "after all, you don't have that many". This follows Mr Trump repeatedly accusing other members of not spending enough on defence.

World Cup semi-final: Can England do it?

It's almost time. At 19:00 BST England take on Croatia for a place in the World Cup final. BBC Sport's chief writer, Tom Fordyce, looks at the agony and ecstasy that could be awaiting Gareth Southgate's team.

France, of course, are already through, having knocked out the supremely talented Belgium. England take on Croatia later wearing an all-white strip. The BBC's Reality Check takes a look at whether this is a good omen - or whether they're better off in red.

Does Donald Trump mean Nato's future is under threat?

By Jonathan Marcus, diplomatic correspondent

Superficially, at least, the growing tension between the US president and many of his Nato allies is about money. Burden-sharing, as it is called, has long been a headline issue at Nato summits. Donald Trump is not the first president to stress this issue. But in terms of both style and substance he represents something new.

The debate focuses around the target agreed by all Nato members that defence spending should reach 2% of GDP by 2024. Spending is certainly up in many countries. Mr Trump can take some credit for that. But many allies may still struggle to reach the benchmark target.

Read the full article

