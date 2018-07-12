Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Trump to start first UK visit as president

Donald Trump comes to the UK later for a two-day working visit. He'll be meeting the Queen and Theresa May, before heading off to Trump Turnberry golf course (which, as the name suggests, he owns) for a weekend's rest.

The arrival of the US president, who has recently described the UK as being in "turmoil", is expected to trigger widespread protests across the country. But Mrs May says this is a chance to boost what is often called the "special relationship" between the two countries, with trade and security links to be discussed. However, Mr Trump has joked that his meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin next week could be the "easiest" part of his European trip.

So, what's going to happen during Mr Trump's UK visit? Who's on the guest list for the dinner he's attending at Blenheim Palace?

And the BBC's James Cook looks at Mr Trump's personal relationship with the UK, where his mother was born.

World Cup heartache for England

It's over. England lost their World Cup semi-final with Croatia 2-1 in extra time and millions of fans will have to go about their daily business once again without the dream of repeating the glory of 1966. How did the players rate on an exhausting night in Moscow? And here's manager Gareth Southgate's take on his young team, who went so much further than most of the pundits had predicted. It's little consolation, but England have one match left: the third-place playoff against Belgium on Saturday.

Government publishes Brexit plan

Boris Johnson and David Davis resigned this week over government Brexit policy, but the document stating the cabinet's agreed position ahead of further negotiations with Brussels is being published later. The White Paper, promising a "comprehensive vision" for trade and co-operation with the EU, is aimed at ensuring global trade deals and preventing a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. But detractors say it cedes too much to the EU. Here's our at-a-glance guide to what the cabinet has agreed.

How did the trapped Thai boys survive?

By Jonathan Head, South East Asia Correspondent

The boys were in the caves nine days before they were found. They may have had a little food from what they bought to celebrate a birthday. They are passionate football players, very fit, and with the training they have had, a tight-knit team. This would have helped them ration their food carefully and support each other, perhaps with songs. Coach Ekapol Chantawong taught them to meditate, say Thai navy divers, and gave them more food than he ate. He also told them to drink water dripping from the rocks, rather than polluted ground water.

Read the full article

What the papers say

"Heroes" is the Daily Mirror's headline, while the Daily Star tells Gareth Southgate's England: "You did us proud." As supporters come to terms with the fact they won't be watching the team in the World Cup final, the Daily Mail says the young players "gave us pride" and "brought the whole nation together". Elsewhere, the i says post-Brexit trade will be the main item on the agenda when Donald Trump meets Theresa May. And the Financial Times reports that Mrs May has abandoned plans for financial services to have a tight new relationship with the EU after the UK leaves.

Daily digest

Northern Ireland disorder Cars hijacked and torched in trouble linked to loyalist bonfires

Coral reefs Could killing rats be a way to save them?

Sky battle Comcast raises bid for TV giant to £26bn

Housing market Properties taking longer to sell, say surveyors

Lookahead

Today It's women's singles semi-finals day at Wimbledon, featuring Serena Williams against Julia Goerges and Angelique Kerber against Jelena Ostapenko.

Today Stage six of cycling's Tour de France - from Brest to Mûr-de-Bretagne Guerlédan - takes place.

On this day

1974 Liverpool FC manager Bill Shankly, whose side have won the First Division three times, retires after 15 years in the job.

