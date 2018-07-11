Image copyright Reuters

Rush hour is expected to hit earlier than usual tonight as England fans race to get home in time for the World Cup semi-final.

The RAC predicted that roads would become busy earlier than usual, and that they would be "dead" by 19:00 BST.

Meanwhile, train operator Great Northern said it expects afternoon services to be extremely busy.

England will play Croatia at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium at 19:00. It is their first World Cup semi-final in 28 years.

Highways England said the country's busiest roads will likely "fall somewhat more silent" by 19:00 than they normally would at this time during the week.

It said traffic dropped by around a third when England played Columbia.

People will either travel home earlier in the evening to make it home in time for kick-off - or choose not to travel at all by working from home or watching the match at or near work, Highways England explained.

Simon Williams, RAC spokesman, said: "People will want to be watching around 18:00, so I think 17:00 rush hour will be worse.

"It will be extremely quiet at 18:30."

Rail operator Great Northern urged people to allow plenty of time to travel.

On Wednesday morning, some commuters said the roads were already busy - "almost like everyone is getting in early so they can leave early," said one woman in Torbay, Devon, on Twitter.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Football fans on Brighton Beach watching England play Sweden on Saturday

Meanwhile, the union for shopworkers, Usdaw, has urged employers to be "as flexible as possible" with staff wanting to support England and watch tonight's game.

"World Cup success is such a big matter for England fans, it would a real shame if any were to miss it coming home," the union said.

And the Asian Catering Federation, which represents the Asian takeaway and restaurant industry, urged any fans wanting a curry to "order your takeaway early".

The British Beer and Pub Association predicts that the number of pints bought will soar by 10 million during tonight's semi-final, and it could bring a boost to the economy of up to £30m.

BBPA chief executive Brigid Simmonds said it is "fantastic news" for the "great British pub".

Many people - including staff at Nunnery Wood High School in Worcester - are embracing so-called "waistcoat Wednesday" in honour of manager Gareth Southgate.

One man said on Twitter on Wednesday morning: "A noticeably higher waistcoat count than usual on the train into work this morning."

Anticipation is reaching fever pitch, with the possibility that England could reach their first World Cup final since 1966 if they defeat Croatia.

Nearly 20 million television viewers watched England beat Sweden in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

The winners of tonight's game will face France in the final at 16:00 on Sunday.

Hundreds of England supporters have been arranging last-minute trips to Russia after the side booked their semi-final place with a 2-0 win over Sweden on Saturday.

