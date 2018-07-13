Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright Getty Images

Donald Trump: Brexit plan will probably kill US trade deal

Donald Trump's visit to the UK isn't going quietly. The US president has entered the debate over Theresa May's handling of Brexit. Speaking to the Sun newspaper, he says the position agreed by the cabinet will "probably kill" any chance of a UK-US trade deal. This is, he argues, because it is likely to involve dealing with the EU - an institution he's not shown much fondness for - rather than the UK.

He adds that he told Mrs May how to do a Brexit deal, but "She didn't agree. She didn't listen to me." Adding to her woes, Mr Trump said former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson - who quit earlier this week in protest at the Brexit agreement - would make a "great prime minister".

None of this is particularly helpful to Mrs May, whose government published its White Paper on Brexit on Thursday, saying it delivers what people voted for in the 2016 referendum. She promoted it again at a dinner held in the president's honour at Blenheim Palace.

Downing Street hasn't reacted to Mr Trump's comments. But BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg writes that they have "driven a bulldozer" through the government's claims about the agreement.

Meanwhile, a large balloon depicting Mr Trump dressed as a baby in a nappy (or diaper) is flying over London. BBC Reality Check looks at how protesters got permission to use it.

More help needed for dealing with Novichok poisonings, say police

Police officers in Wiltshire have had to deal with two Novichok nerve agent poisonings this year. Now the county's chief commissioner, Angus Macpherson, is appealing for more help to deal with the "extraordinary level of demand" on his workforce. The comments came just before police cordoned off a road in Salisbury after a man was reported to be ill.

Prison 'didn't use' X-ray scanner

They were installed to detect contraband coming in, but a prison in London stopped using X-ray scanners for "obscure legal reasons", inspectors have found. A report says that psychoactive substances and cannabis were "too accessible" at HMP Wandsworth. Also, CCTV cameras in visits were not monitored because of "a lack of staff", inspectors were told. Prisons minister Rory Stewart called the report "disappointing".

Brexit: What does the government White Paper reveal?

By Chris Morris, BBC Reality Check

It emphasises repeatedly that free movement of people will come to an end. Full details of a new immigration policy are due to be published in a separate White Paper, which has already been delayed several times. But there are hints in this document of what could be to come - it sets out proposals for a mobility framework, which is pretty standard in trade agreements.

It could - among other things - "allow citizens to travel freely, without a visa, for tourism and temporary business activity." But some Brexiteers fear that what will eventually emerge will be free movement under another name, and they are already suspicious that this is just an opening bid from the government.

The Sun makes the most of its Donald Trump scoop, its headline saying: "May has wrecked Brexit... US deal is off!" The Daily Mirror says the US president has embarrassed Theresa May, while the Daily Mail calls Mr Trump's intervention "characteristically undiplomatic". Meanwhile, the Guardian reports that the prime minister is planning to push the president on achieving a UK-US trade deal. Elsewhere, the Daily Express says some Conservative MPs are in "open revolt" against Mrs May's Brexit plan.

Image copyright Dan Curtis

'People insult me over my facial scars'

The moorland fires

Image copyright iStock/BBC Three

'Playing rugby helped me accept being gay'

Lookahead

Today The Royal International Air Tattoo begins at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire.

Today It's men's singles semi-finals day at Wimbledon, featuring Novak Djokovic against Rafael Nadal and Kevin Anderson against John Isner.

On this day

1955 Convicted murderer Ruth Ellis is hanged at Holloway Prison, London - the last woman to be executed in England.

