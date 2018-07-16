Image copyright Alamy

Net long-term migration to the UK from the EU was 101,000 last year - the lowest level since the year ending March 2013, new figures show.

The Office for National Statistics said that overall, about 280,000 more people came to the UK than left in 2017.

While net migration continues to add to the UK population, that figure is down from record highs recorded in 2015 and early 2016.

Emigration has shown a gradual increase since 2015, the ONS said.

That figure is currently around 350,000, according to its figures. Immigration has stayed stable at about 630,000, the report showed.

Net migration from countries outside the EU - the difference between the number of people coming to live in the UK and those emigrating - rose to 227,000, the highest since September 2010.