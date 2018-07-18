Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The BBC's director of news said she would be going through the whole judgement in detail

While the BBC has apologised to Sir Cliff Richard for the distress caused by coverage of a raid on his home, the High Court privacy case ruling could impact press freedom, its director of news said.

Fran Unsworth admitted the case had a "very serious impact" on Sir Cliff, adding there were things that could have been done differently.

But, she noted, the judge stressed that even if no footage of the search had been broadcast, then "the very naming of Sir Cliff would have been unlawful".

"This creates a significant shift against press freedom," said Ms Unsworth.

"This means police investigations and searches of people's homes could go unreported and unscrutinised. It will put decision-making about naming individuals in the hands of the police over the public's right to know.

"We don't believe this is compatible with liberty and press freedoms."

Ms Unsworth said there was "an important principle at stake", which is why the BBC is considering an appeal.

The next step is for the BBC to "absorb all the details" of the lengthy report to "consider what lessons there are to learn out of it", she added.