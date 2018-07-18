Sir Cliff Richard wins case against BBC

Image copyright Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Sir Cliff Richard has won his privacy case against the BBC over its coverage of a police raid on his home.

High Court judge Mr Justice Mann has awarded him £210,000 damages.

The singer claimed the BBC's reporting of the 2014 raid, which was part of an investigation into historical child sex allegations, was a "serious invasion" of privacy.

Sir Cliff was never arrested or charged over the allegations, which dated back to 1985.

The judge said the BBC had infringed Sir Cliff's privacy rights in a "serious" and "sensationalist" way.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.