Abuse inquiry fined £200,000 for email data breach
- 18 July 2018
The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse has been fined £200,000 after sending a mass email that identified possible abuse victims, the Information Commissioner's Office says.
An inquiry staff member emailed 90 people using the "to" field instead of the "bcc" field - allowing recipients to see each other's addresses, it said.
The ICO said the incident last year was a breach of the Data Protection Act.
The inquiry said it had apologised and reviewed its data-handling.