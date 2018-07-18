Image copyright PA

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse has been fined £200,000 after sending a mass email that identified possible abuse victims, the Information Commissioner's Office says.

An inquiry staff member emailed 90 people using the "to" field instead of the "bcc" field - allowing recipients to see each other's addresses, it said.

The ICO said the incident last year was a breach of the Data Protection Act.

The inquiry said it had apologised and reviewed its data-handling.