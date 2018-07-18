Image copyright PA Image caption Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, pictured at the Serpentine Galleries, will marry in October

Princess Eugenie has invited 1,200 members of the public into the grounds of Windsor Castle for her wedding later this year.

The 27-year-old, who is the Queen's granddaughter, will marry her long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank in October.

The royal wedding will take place at St George's Chapel - where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were married in May.

Like Prince Harry and Meghan, Princess Eugenie and her new husband will also ride through Windsor in a carriage.

The princess, who is ninth in line to the throne, became engaged to Mr Brooksbank in January after the couple dated for seven years.

Mr Brooksbank is a former manager of Mayfair club Mahiki and the couple met while skiing.

The Royal Family says people will be able to apply to watch the wedding from inside the grounds of Windsor Castle.

To "share the experience of their special day", members of the public must submit their details to a ballot by 8 August.

Also invited to the event - on Friday, 12 October - will be representatives of charities supported by the couple, members of the community in Windsor, and children from schools that Princess Eugenie attended.

The invitees will be able to watch guests arrive and a live broadcast of the service.

Once married, Princess Eugenie and Mr Brooksbank will be taken on a short carriage procession along part of Windsor High Street.

The event, which will be the second royal wedding of 2018, is similar to that of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which also saw 1,200 members of the public welcomed into the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Their wedding, in May, was watched on television by more than 13 million people. Thousands of royal fans also lined the streets of Windsor to see the couple.

Princess Eugenie, who works in the arts as a director at gallery Hauser and Wirth, is the second daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York.

She will keep her royal title when she marries Mr Brooksbank and will have the option to take his surname.

Following the announcement of the engagement, Princess Eugenie described the proposal as a "perfect moment" and a "complete surprise".

Mr Brooksbank got down on one knee and popped the question in front of a volcano as the sun was setting in Nicaragua in January.

He said it was "love at first sight" and he was "over the moon".