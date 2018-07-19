Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

'Postcode lottery' for hate victims

Image copyright PSNI

The first official report into the handling of hate crime says some victims are being let down. Hate crime - offences targeting people for their disability, race, religion, sexual orientation or transgender identity - are meant to be a priority. But the police watchdog says in some cases, forces took up to five days to respond to a report - other times, they didn't respond at all. Some officers dealt with victims sensitively and effectively, but of the 180 cases it reviewed, 89 were inadequately handled.

After the EU referendum, there was a spike in race hate crime in England and Wales. Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary says there's "a real possibility" of a similar spike after Brexit itself, so police must take steps to improve. Lead inspector Wendy Williams said hate crime was particularly heinous "because it strikes at the heart of who you are". The College of Policing says it's reviewing how it trains staff.

First test for Raab

It'll be a baptism of fire, says our Europe editor Katya Adler. New Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab heads to Brussels later for his first meeting with the EU's chief negotiator. He was appointed when David Davis resigned in protest at the Chequers agreement. The talks come as the European Commission instructs other EU states to prepare for the possibility that no deal will be reached.

Katya Adler says Mr Raab will be greeted with a barrage of questions about the political turmoil in Westminster over Brexit - and a warning that the chances of no-deal are rising all the time.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

'Scandalous' inequality revealed

You're three times more likely to die from avoidable causes if you live in the poorest parts of the UK than if you live in one of the most affluent, according to BBC analysis. Deaths in people under 75 from heart disease, some cancers, respiratory conditions and type 2 diabetes are among those classed as avoidable. There were just 138 per 100,000 in Chiltern in Buckinghamshire last year, but 517 in the poorest parts of Belfast. Manchester, Blackpool, Middlesbrough, Hull and Liverpool also had much higher mortality levels.

The government says it's taking action to help people live healthier lives, but Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said such stark health inequality was "scandalous in 2018".

Is there more crime in hot weather?

By BBC Reality Check team

Police forces are reporting record numbers of 999 calls, which some are linking to the recent weeks of hot weather. West Midlands police force said: "A combination of the World Cup, summer heatwave and excess alcohol are being blamed for the surge." North Yorkshire said pressure was peaking when people were "outside, drinking in the sunshine". And in 2016, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said an outbreak of rioting had in part been "fuelled by the hot weather". It's a common belief that heat and violence are linked, so we wanted to know whether the numbers back this up.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The image of Sir Cliff Richard, fingers pressed together, outside the High Court after winning his privacy case against the BBC appears on most front pages. The Daily Star quotes the singer as saying, "I avoid kids since cops raid." The Daily Mail writes: "Tearful Cliff: BBC heads must roll." But the Daily Mirror asks whether "a good day for Sir Cliff" is "a bad day for justice". The Sun goes further, warning the privacy ruling "threatens to gag free speech". Boris Johnson's resignation speech also features on many front pages. "Boris twists the knife," the i declares, while the Daily Express views it as a "passionate plea" to the prime minister to tear up her EU plan. The Times says Theresa May is planning to tour Britain this summer to convince sceptical grassroots Conservative members to back her Brexit proposals.

Daily digest

Bravery awards London Bridge heroes honoured

Crossed wires? Latest Trump Russia remarks prompt more confusion

Supermarket recycling Lidl bottom of the list for own brand products, says Which?

Brit in yellow Thomas leads the Tour

If you see one thing today

The country that's always having elections

If you listen to one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

Music stardom in the Spotify age

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Kate Dinota

'My mom found my first grey hair at seven'

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

06:35 The Open Championship begins at Carnoustie - and Tiger's back

Today Inquest opens into the death of Dawn Sturgess, who died after being exposed to nerve agent Novichok

On this day

1996 Bosnian Serb President and wanted war criminal Radovan Karadzic is forced out of office - he evaded arrest until 2008

From elsewhere

My Instagram account was stolen so I tracked down my hacker to get it back (Daily Mirror)

I went to a workshop on how to deal with loitering teens (Vice)

Illegal abortion will mean abortion by mail (The Atlantic)

The Dark Knight at 10: How Christopher Nolan's sequel reduced the superhero genre to ashes (Independent)