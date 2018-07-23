Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright Reuters

Deadly shooting in Toronto

A young woman has been killed and 13 others have been injured in a shooting incident in the Canadian city of Toronto, police say. Some victims are being treated at the scene of the attack, in the Danforth and Logan avenues area.

The shooter is dead, while the motive for the shooting is unclear. Judy Steinhauer, who was out with her family when the attack happened, told CBC News she had heard what sounded like 10 to 15 blasts of firecrackers. Details of what happened are emerging - follow the BBC News website for the latest developments.

May: Let's get on with Brexit

The cabinet meets in Gateshead later, in its last full get-together before the summer break. Meanwhile, Theresa May has said it's time to "get on with" reaching a Brexit deal, as she and other senior ministers attempt to sell their plan to other European leaders.

The prime minister will meet the Austrian chancellor and Estonian PM this week, with the EU and UK wanting to reach a deal by October. But divisions remain over the government's White Paper, which proposes keeping close ties in some areas, including the trade in goods, but ending free movement of people and the jurisdiction of the European Court, while allowing the UK to strike its own trade deals with other nations.

Had a hot, lazy weekend? Well, take a while to remind yourself of all matters Brexit, using our handy guide.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Macron reorganises office over protester beating row

There was shock when a video emerged showing French President Emmanuel Macron's former top bodyguard beating up a protester during May Day demonstrations in Paris. Alexandre Benalla, who became an office aide after leaving bodyguarding duties, was sacked on Friday, and now Mr Macron has organised a shake-up of his staff. Mr Benalla has been charged with group violence and illegally wearing a police badge.

The faked murder that fooled the world

By Jonah Fisher, Kiev correspondent

At the end of May, news of the murder of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko sent a shiver around the world. Babchenko was an outspoken critic of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, so it was not a huge surprise when his body was found face down in a pool of blood in Ukraine's capital, Kiev. With the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in the UK city of Salisbury fresh in people's minds, it was quickly seized on as another possible case of Russian aggression. Within hours it had been raised at the United Nations Security Council. But all was not as it first seemed.

Read the full article

What the papers say

There's a variety of Brexit stories. The Times leads with the head of Amazon in the UK claiming there could be "civil unrest" within two weeks if the UK leaves the EU without a deal. And the i says such a scenario could mean suspending controls on food imports. Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports that Brussels has rejected Theresa May's plan on how to govern the City of London's access to the European market after Brexit. In other news, several papers focus on a suspected acid attack on a three-year-old boy in Worcester. "Pure evil" is the Daily Express's headline.

Daily digest

Recycling Do you really know where your cartons and yoghurt pots go?

Malaria hope First new pill in 60 years gets official go-ahead in US

Anti-Semitism row Labour faces showdown over policy

Summer breeze? Five ways to make sure holiday childcare is cheaper and easier

If you see one thing today

How new is fake news?

If you listen to one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

How do magnets work?

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Channel 4

Waiting for The Last Leg's impact

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

Today The DVLA is launching a campaign to encourage motorists to check their eyesight is good enough to drive.

Today The Duke of Sussex attends the International Aids Conference in Amsterdam.

On this day

1986 Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson marry at Westminster Abbey, in front of an estimated global TV audience of 500 million.

From elsewhere

The painstaking hunt for war criminals in the US (New Yorker)

The changing face of funerals (Guardian)

The most conquered places on Earth (Daily Telegraph)

How do clouds stay up in the sky? (The Conversation)