Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright Getty Images

Greece wildfires: At least 20 people killed

Wildfires in Greece have killed at least 20 people, with more than 100 injured. Most of those who have died were in the seaside resort of Mati, 40km (25 miles) north-east of Athens. "Thankfully the sea was there and we went into the sea, because the flames were chasing us all the way to the water," said one person who escaped.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has promised to do "whatever is humanly possible" to stop the fires spreading, amid hot weather. Footage shows the devastation taking place.

Meanwhile, drought and high temperatures are enabling large wildfires to destroy woodland in Sweden. The BBC looks at how these blazes start and what can be done to stop them.

North Korea 'begins dismantling' rocket launch site

When Kim Jong-un met US President Donald Trump last month, they signed a deal to work towards the "complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula". Now, Mr Kim's North Korea appears to have begun dismantling part of the Sohae rocket launch site in the country's north-west. Mr Trump has said he is "very happy" with progress in relations with North Korea. But there's concern that Mr Kim could still be continuing his nuclear programme. Take a look at our guide to the North Korea crisis, in 300 words.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

UK heatwave set to get hotter

The temperature in Santon Downham in Suffolk reached 33.3C on Monday, but the UK heatwave isn't expected to peak until the end of the week. The Met Office says it's been the driest early summer since 1961 and it's advising people to stay out of the sun as much as possible, especially between 11:00 and 15:00.

Take a look at shots of the country's parched lawns and parks. And spare a thought for those having to swelter in hot uniforms.

'An NHS scandal killed both my husbands'

By Jon Kelly, BBC Stories

Sometimes Liz wonders what the chances must have been. A million to one? More? They were such wildly different characters. Jeremy was loud, gregarious, an extrovert - at 6ft and 17 stone, as large a character as he was a physical presence. Paul was his opposite, slightly built, quiet and dry-witted, a gentle man as well as a gentleman.

And what she felt for each of them was singular, unique. Jeremy was her first love, she says, and Paul was her soulmate. But probabilities aren't something Liz dwells upon much, barely six months after Paul's death and almost a decade after Jeremy's. It's still too painful to contemplate.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Several papers lead on the case of two men accused of being members of a four-man Islamic State group cell, who could be sent to the US for trial, where it's possible they will face execution. Metro's headline is "No mercy", after Theresa May backed Home Secretary Sajid Javid's position of not asking the US to protect them from the death penalty. The i reports on a major "row" among politicians over this stance, while the Times says human rights concerns have been raised. In other stories, the Daily Express warns its readers to stay out of the sun until Friday, as temperatures continue to rise. And the Daily Mirror says a simple eye test could be used to detect dementia.

Daily digest

Standard of living Millions of families "worse off" than 15 years ago

Health fears Record number of children classed as severely obese

Roadside ratings England's best and worst motorway services named

Summer of '93 John Major's Maastricht "gloat" note revealed

If you see one thing today

'I'm 19 and a multi-millionaire'

If you listen to one thing today

Frances Barber goes back to Wolverhampton

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

Are teenagers having less sex?

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

09:30 The Department for Transport releases annual figures showing the most overcrowded train services in England and Wales.

16:00 Theresa May hosts a reception at Downing Street for divers who helped rescue a group of boys and their football coach from a cave in Thailand.

On this day

1987 Former Conservative Party chairman Jeffrey Archer is awarded record libel damages of £500,000 at the High Court.

From elsewhere

Has Shark Week become too sensationalist? (Independent)

Mel Brooks in his nineties (The Atlantic)

The irritants that make us want to scream (Daily Mail)

The border collie who lives in a mansion (Washington Post)