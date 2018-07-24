Image copyright PA Image caption The Queen's Guard have been suffering in the heat

The UK is bracing itself for another day of scorching temperatures as a heatwave continues to hit the country.

Monday was the hottest day of 2018 so far, with the Met Office recording 33.3C in Santon Downham in Suffolk, and temperatures overnight breaking 24C in some areas.

But the heat is not due to reach its peak until Thursday or Friday.

A level three heat health watch alert is still in place for much of the east and south-east of England.

The joint warning from the NHS, Public Health England and the Met Office says there is a 90% probability of heatwave conditions until 09:00 BST on Friday.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said temperatures are likely to remain in the low 30s throughout Tuesday.

The week will then begin to get hotter from Wednesday, with 33C likely, while Thursday and Friday could see 34C.

Mr Burkill also said that temperatures above 34C "can't be ruled out".

The hottest July day on record saw the mercury hit 36.7C at Heathrow on July 1 2015.

Image copyright PA Image caption People who enjoy the sunshine have been warned to stay out of it between 11:00 and 15:00

Several places in England have gone without significant rainfall for 54 consecutive days.

The longest run with no rain at all this summer is 48 days at Brooms Barn, near Bury St Edmunds.

A Met Office spokesman said: "It's the driest first half of the summer since 1961.

"For the UK as a whole, we've only seen about 20% of the rainfall we'd normally expect throughout the whole summer.

"Parts of southern England have seen only 6%."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Yarrow Reservoir near Bolton has dried out as a result of the heat

The NHS said the hot weather could increase risks to vulnerable patients, such as older people, babies and young children, and people with serious chronic conditions.

The Met Office has advised people to stay out of the sun, especially during the hottest part of the day - between 11:00 and 15:00.

It also recommended to:

Keep your home as cool as possible

Shade windows and shut them during the day, then open them when it is cooler at night

Keep drinking fluids

Check on those at risk and share the advice