With the Met Office advising people to stay out of the sun and with temperatures set to reach 34C this week, there seems to be no end in sight to the heatwave conditions in parts of the UK.

As many struggle to stay cool this summer, here are some of the questions you've been asking Google.

How long will the hot weather last?

The heat is set to persist for the next couple of days, says BBC Weather forecaster Steve Cleaton.

But there are cooler times on the horizon for some areas towards the weekend.

Through Thursday and overnight into Friday, an Atlantic weather front will travel eastward across Northern Ireland towards the western shores of Scotland, Wales and south-west England.

This will bring a spell of rain that will be followed by cooler and significantly less humid air.

Heavy and thundery showers are forecast for central and eastern areas on Friday, and by Saturday there should be cooler, fresher air for all parts of the UK.

However, don't breathe a sigh of relief just yet - temperatures are due to rise again from the middle of next week.

BBC Weather: UK forecast

Should you cut grass in hot weather?

You can't fail to notice how brown the UK landscape has become this summer.

But, says the Royal Horticultural Society, brown lawns look a lot worse than they are and they should recover rapidly with renewed rainfall.

When mowing dry lawns, the RHS advises gardeners to raise the height of cut on mowers to avoid weakening the grasses. Allow the clippings fall back onto the lawn - this will slow down the evaporation of water from the soil surface.

The RHS also suggests watering the lawn (provided there are no hosepipe restrictions in force) in early morning, evening or even at night to reduce water wastage from evaporation.

Find some more RHS advice here

In pictures: The dried parks and parched lawns of Britain

Is it safe to fill up your petrol tank in hot weather?

When there's warm weather, a false social media story about petrol tanks exploding in hot conditions tends to resurface.

This is a complete myth, says the AA's head of road safety, Ian Crowder.

"Cars operate perfectly well in temperature extremes across the world - whether inside the Arctic Circle or in equatorial countries," he says.

"Cars fuel tanks are designed with a venting system that allows for the relatively small expansion and contraction of the fuel between temperature extremes.

"There is absolutely no risk that simply filling the tank will increase the risk of an explosion."

How do you sleep during hot weather?

Weather expert Philip Eden recommends keeping curtains closed during the daytime to stop the sun coming in.

He says it is best to keep windows open on the shady side of your home and closed on the sunny side, which could mean closing some windows and opening others halfway through the day.

Thin cotton sheets rather than nylon bedding are also recommended.

Prof Kevin Morgan, director of the Clinical Sleep Research Unit at Loughborough University, says a lukewarm shower before bed is preferable to a cold shower.

The NHS suggests keeping rooms cool by using shades or reflective material outside the windows - or light-coloured curtains which are closed.

Read the BBC Magazine article on sleeping during hot weather

How do you keep babies cool?

The NHS recommends keeping all babies under six months out of direct sunlight and older infants out of the sun as much as possible, particularly in the summer and between 11:00 and 15:00.

They should be kept in the shade or under a sunshade if they're in a buggy or pushchair.

Sun cream with a high sun-protection factor should be applied regularly - particularly if children are in water.

All children should be given plenty of fluids.

The NHS says babies who are being breastfed may want to feed more than usual but will not need water as well as breast milk.

If they are bottle feeding, babies can be given cooled boiled water as well as their usual milk feeds.

What about pets?

Rachel Frost, from Birmingham Dogs Home, has some tips for keeping canines cool this summer.

And the RSPCA has released a series of tips for keeping animals safe and comfortable during the heatwave.

Read more: Keeping animals cool in the heatwave

What are the symptoms of heatstroke?

The NHS says heat exhaustion is not serious and usually gets better when you cool down. But if it turns into heatstroke it needs to be treated as an emergency.

Signs of heat exhaustion include dizziness and confusion, loss of appetite, feeling sick and intense thirst. Children may become floppy and sleepy.

Signs of heatstroke include temperature of 40C or above, shortness of breath and seizures.

The NHS website has the full list of symptoms - and most importantly advice on how to prevent both conditions.

When it is too hot to work in the UK?

Unfortunately for those seeking a day off there are no laws in the UK about when it is too hot to work (or too cold).

Employers should provide a "reasonable" temperature in the workplace.

But the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) says a limit cannot be introduced because some industries have to work in high temperatures.

Read more: When is it too hot to work?

Are your work clothes making you hotter?