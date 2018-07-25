Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright EPA

Greece wildfires: Search for survivors after at least 74 killed

Three days of national mourning have been declared in Greece, as emergency services search for survivors of the wildfires that have killed at least 74 people. Winds of up to 100km/h 60mph have been fanning the flames near the capital Athens.

On Tuesday, the bodies of 26 adults and children were found on a clifftop, apparently having died embracing each other when they could not escape the fires. Rescuers are searching houses, cars and the coastline, amid fears the death toll will rise. The BBC's Gavin Lee has spoken to families affected by the disaster.

The seaside resort of Mati, where people ran into the sea in an effort to stay alive, was described by one survivor as having experienced a "biblical catastrophe". Officials have suggested that arsonists, looking to loot abandoned homes, may have started more fires. Here are pictures of the devastation caused. And we look at what allows wildfires to spread.

Imran Khan seeks power as Pakistan votes

Hundreds of thousands of troops are being deployed as up to 106 million people vote in Pakistan's elections. Former national cricket captain Imran Khan is seeking power on an anti-corruption ticket, but his opponents accuse his PTI party of colluding with the country's highly powerful military - which Imran Khan denies. His main opponent is ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, of the PML-N party. Here's a look at allegations of pre-poll rigging, intimidation and the muzzling of the media.

Singer Demi Lovato 'in suspected overdose'

Singer Demi Lovato is reportedly in hospital following a suspected drug overdose. The 25-year-old was found unconscious in the Hollywood Hills, where she lives, and treated at the scene with Naloxone, an anti-overdose medicine, according to the TMZ showbusiness news website. Ms Lovato is said to be in a stable condition. In the past, she has spoken of struggling with alcoholism and substance abuse.

Why North Korea is in no hurry to do what the US wants

By Hervé Lemahieu, Lowy Institute

North Korea is a misfit power. Despite its new-found confidence as a nuclear-armed country, it remains a weak state preoccupied by its very survival. That its influence is disproportionately dependent on its military strength may, ironically, make it less willing to make serious concessions than the US and others have hoped.

Read the full article

What the papers say

"A biblical inferno" is Metro's headline, as the newspapers show scenes of destruction in Greece caused by the wildfires. The Guardian describes what's happened as an "unspeakable tragedy", while the Times reports on families dying "huddled together" after they became trapped. Meanwhile, the Daily Star focuses on the heatwave in the UK, saying the country is reaching "boiling point", with burglars taking advantage of open windows and A&E wards dealing with a surge in sunburn cases. And the Sun says much of the planet is in the grip of a "killer heatwave", with hundreds dead in Europe and Japan.

