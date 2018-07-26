WW2 Spitfire pilot Mary Ellis dies

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The 101-year-old woman who flew Spitfires in WW2

The last living female pilot from World War Two, Mary Ellis, has died aged 101 at her home on the Isle of Wight.

Mrs Ellis was a member of the Air Transport Auxiliary (ATA) and delivered Spitfires and bombers to the front line during the conflict.

She said she had flown "about 1,000 aeroplanes" during the war, before moving to the Isle of Wight in 1950 to take charge of Sandown Airport.

ATA secretary John Webster described Mrs Ellis as an "amazing" person.

Mary Ellis, then Mary Wilkins, joined the ATA in 1941 after hearing an advertisement for women pilots on BBC radio.

She said at the time they were known as the "Glamour Girls", adding: "There were plenty of escorts around."

Image copyright Mary Ellis Image caption Mary Ellis served from 1941 until the end of the war

She married Don Ellis, a fellow pilot, in 1961, and continued to live in their marital home beside the runway at Sandown after his death in 2009.

Speaking at a surprise party in 2017 for her 100th birthday - held at the airport - Mrs Ellis said the Spitfire had always been her favourite aircraft.

"I love it, it's everybody's favourite," she said. "I think it's a symbol of freedom."

Image copyright PA Image caption Mrs Ellis continued to attend events linked to the RAF

Tributes have been paid to Mrs Ellis by fellow pilots, including Red Arrow flier Mike Ling.

He posted on Twitter that she was a "legend of the Air Transport Auxiliary".

"I hope you are enjoying a well-earned sherry up there with Joy Lofthouse [a fellow ATA pilot] again."

Skip Twitter post by @MikeLingPilot More awful news. RIP Mary Ellis. A legend of the Air Transport Auxiliary. Over 1000 aircraft; 76 different types and over 400 Spitfires alone. I hope you’re enjoying a well-earned sherry up there with Joy Lofthouse again. Blue skies Ma’am #LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/1v0yCbniJG — Mike Ling MBE (Red 3) (@MikeLingPilot) July 25, 2018 Report

RAF veteran and military historian Sally McGlone also paid tribute to her.

She wrote on Twitter: "Older than the RAF by one year.

"Without the ATA #RAF100 might not have happened."

Skip Twitter post by @sallyacb275 RIP Mary Ellis, you have inspired so many women to fly. You will always be remembered, with love and thanks. Blue Skies 🌺 Thank You. Aetheris Avidi - Eager for the Air 🌺✈️ https://t.co/UMgzOmlPss — Sally B McGlone (@sallyacb275) July 26, 2018 Report

Author and former RAF navigator John Nichol described Mrs Ellis as a "truly remarkable lady".

He added: "Another giant leaves us to join her heroic friends in the blue skies."