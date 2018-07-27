Image copyright Quorn Foods

More than 6,000 packs of gluten-free veggie burgers have been recalled by Quorn Foods over fears they contain gluten.

Those deemed to pose a risk are the 227g two-packs of frozen Quorn Gluten-free Burgers, sold in Waitrose and Morrisons, with the batch code 708049.

The Food Standards Agency warned they could cause serious issues for anyone with a gluten allergy or intolerance.

Meat-alternative producer Quorn said the mistake was down to "human error".

Customers with coeliac disease or gluten intolerance have been advised not to eat the product with a best before date of 30 November 2019, and are urged to return the burgers to the retailer for a full refund.

A statement from the company said: "On Wednesday 25 July, 2018, Quorn Foods recalled 6,496 packs of frozen Quorn Gluten-free Burgers 227g (bar code: 5019503027006; Date Code: 708049 BBE 30-NOV-19) from UK supermarkets Waitrose & Morrisons."

It said it had "initiated this recall as soon as it was confirmed that Quorn burgers containing gluten had been packed in gluten-free packaging", stressing that the "safety and wellbeing" of customers was its number one priority.

"This was the result of human error, and we would like to assure our customers that no other Quorn products are affected," it said.