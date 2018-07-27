Image copyright Getty Images

Social media devotees are being encouraged to "take back control" and stop scrolling through their feeds for an entire month.

The Royal Public Health Society is behind Scroll Free September, which is targeting users of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat.

It believes logging off could improve sleep, relationships and wellbeing.

NHS England said it was right to highlight social media's role in a rise in young people's mental health issues.

The campaign is asking phone addicts to give up, or cut down on, their use of personal social media accounts.

Half of users aged 18-34 think going "cold turkey" for a month would have a positive effect on their sleep and real-world relationships, research by RSPH found.

And almost half (47%) thought it would be beneficial to their overall mental health.

"Social media has great potential to have positive impacts on mental health and wellbeing by connecting people in new ways," said RSPH's Shirley Cramer.

But she added that for many young people, the overall impact could be detrimental.

In fact, the RSPH report warned that social media could be fuelling a mental health crisis in young people - with Snapchat and Instagram the worst culprits.

Confessions of a smartphone addict

By BBC technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones

Apple's new mobile operating system, which will be available to everyone in September, has a new feature called ScreenTime which allows you to monitor how you are using an iPhone and set yourself limits.

Just after 10 one morning, I found I had already clocked up two hours and 38 minutes of screen time. I had picked up the phone nine times every hour and had received 33 notifications.

I had spent an hour looking at Twitter or sending tweets. No surprise really - first thing at morning and last thing at night I tend to glance at the social media app which has become my early warning system for breaking news.

When I met up with Lily, 12, to compare notes, it turned out that hers was a similar story of social media use, albeit on a much more restrained scale. By just after 15:00 she had been on her phone for one hour and 44 minutes, with 38 minutes of that on Instagram and nine on Snapchat.

Scroll Free September follows other public health drives such as Dry January and Stoptober, which tackle alcohol and smoking respectively.

Claire Murdoch, NHS England's national director for mental health, welcomed the campaign, but said concerted action "with everyone taking responsibility, including social media giants" was needed to tackle the "mental health epidemic in the next generation".

Not ready for cold turkey?

Giving up social media entirely may be too daunting for some. But the campaign has other suggestions to curb your habit:

Take a break from social media at all social events

Don't use social media after 6pm

Don't check personal social media accounts at school or at work

Ban yourself from social media in the bedroom

Chris Elmore MP, chairman of the all-Party parliamentary group on Social Media and Young People's Mental Health and Wellbeing, encouraged people to get involved.

He said: "Do take a look and see what benefits it brings to your everyday life."