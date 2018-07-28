Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage from around the UK as storms sweep the country.

The UK heatwave has gone out with a bang as thunderstorms brought heavy rain and travel disruption on Friday.

Yellow weather warnings are in place for parts of the UK amid fears the torrential rain could cause a threat to life, power cuts and sudden flooding.

The severe conditions overnight led to flights being cancelled at several airports, while the main East Coast rail line has also been affected.

LNER says lightning strikes damaged signalling equipment in the North East.

National Air Traffic Services (Nats) put temporary restrictions in place during the thundery weather, affecting flights on Friday from Edinburgh, Birmingham, Luton and Stansted.

Passengers on London North Eastern Railway (LNER) are being advised to check before they travel after lightning damaged the signalling system between Morpeth and Berwick in Northumberland.

On the roads, motorists have been warned of lightning, flash flooding and large hailstones.

Image copyright PA Image caption Lightning flashes over Souter lighthouse in South Shields

The conditions meant the rare blood moon on Saturday evening was not visible to many across the UK and Ireland.

Fans of Sir Tom Jones were left disappointed when he was forced to cancel a concert at York Racecourse due to the thunder and lightning storms.

Friday had been predicted to break the record for the hottest July day according to earlier forecasts, but the highest temperature reached was 34.7C (94.5F) at Tibenham Airfield, Norfolk.

The week's highest temperature was recorded on Thursday, with Faversham, Kent, hitting 35.5C (96F).

There are 28 flood alerts in place affecting south-east England, the Midlands and the North.

A Met Office yellow warning remains in place for wind and rain, affecting south-west England and south Wales until 15:00 BST on Sunday.

Southerly winds could gust at around 35-40 mph and up to 50mph for exposed coasts and hills and parts of the Brecon Beacons and Dartmoor could see as much as 60-80mm of rain.