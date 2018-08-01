Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

'A cul-de-sac of blame'

Jeremy Corbyn has apologised before for "pockets" of anti-Semitism that exist within the Labour Party. Now, though, he has issued a personal apology for "on occasion" appearing on platforms alongside people whose views he "completely rejects". He said he had done so "in the past, in pursuit of justice for the Palestinian people and peace in Israel /Palestine". It comes after a senior Labour figure apologised after suggesting that Jewish "Trump fanatics" were behind anti-Semitism accusations.

Mr Corbyn's opponents have long criticised his links to Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah, but this particular apology came after the Times reported that he hosted an event in 2010 at which a Holocaust survivor compared Israeli policy to Nazism.

The Labour leader said views were expressed which "he neither accepted nor condoned", but the comparison has particular significance right now. For weeks, Mr Corbyn has been strongly criticised for refusing to adopt, in its entirety, the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of anti-Semitism. What it hasn't accepted are the examples the IHRA lists - among them, comparing contemporary Israeli policies to those of the Nazis.

BBC political correspondent Ben Wright says that while the government struggles to keep its plan for Brexit on the road, Labour appears to be stuck in a cul-de-sac of blame and recrimination on how it's tackling anti-Semitism.

Gun blueprints blocked

The printable gun was first seen in 2013, created by self-styled crypto-anarchist Cody Wilson, and it's been controversial ever since. Read more on its history. After a four-year legal battle, the US Justice Department surprised many last month by ruling in favour of allowing the blueprints to become available to all, meaning anyone could produce their own firearms without any experience or background checks.

But now, amid fears it will lead to a massive rise in so-called ghost guns - unregistered weapons the government is unaware of and is unable to trace - a federal judge has stepped in to block the release of the software. Robert Lasnik said there were 3D printers in public colleges and public spaces and there was "the likelihood of potential irreparable harm".

Grammars growing

Theresa May had to drop controversial plans to build a new generation of grammar schools after the last election, but nevertheless, BBC analysis shows there are 11,000 more grammar school pupils in England now than in 2010. And by 2021, the data suggests, the number of extra places created will be equivalent to 24 new grammar schools compared with eight years ago.

Grammar schools are state-funded, selective secondary schools. Supporters say they boost social mobility, critics argue they do the exact opposite - here are both sides of that argument. The BBC's Reality Check has also investigated whether selectivity only benefits the better off.

When fan culture turns toxic

By Michael Baggs, BBC Newsbeat reporter

Pete Davidson, the Saturday Night Live comedian engaged to Ariana Grande, recently quit Instagram. "The internet is an evil place and it doesn't make me feel good," he wrote. Pete had been targeted by some of the singer's most hardcore fans for writing "what a cutie" on a photo of Ari and her granddad. It wasn't the first time he had come under attack from Ariana's fans - known as Arianators - since the two started dating in May of this year. And it's definitely not the only example of fans turning toxic online.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Labour's anti-Semitism row is widely discussed. The Daily Telegraph says Jeremy Corbyn has been "shunned" by his political allies as the issue threatens to engulf the party. We do not believe for one moment that Mr Corbyn is anti-Semitic, argues the Daily Mirror, but some of his devoted fans clearly have a problem with Jews. The i feels he has displayed a puzzling tin ear to protests that the party has been slow to eradicate anti-Jewish prejudice on its fringes. Theresa May's decision to cut short her holiday to meet French President Emmanuel Macron is seen as a positive development by the Daily Express. The Financial Times believes she will urge him to soften his stance on Brexit, but the Times says it's been told by a senior Elysee adviser that she should not have high expectations.

Lookahead

10:30 Judgement due in the appeal of former EDL leader Tommy Robinson against his conviction and jailing for contempt

11:00 First Test between England and India begins at Edgbaston

On this day

1944 The Polish army begins the battle to liberate Warsaw, the first European city to fall to the Germans five years earlier

