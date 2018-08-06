Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright Getty Images

US police rescue starving children

"I've been a cop for 30 years. I've never seen anything like this. Unbelievable," Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said, after 11 malnourished children were rescued from a squalid compound in the New Mexico desert. Five adults, including two heavily armed men, were also found at the scene.

The children, aged one to 15, were not wearing shoes and were dressed in rags, while the compound had no running water or electricity. The two armed men have been arrested and social services are looking after the children, described by Mr Hogrefe as "brainwashed".

Samantha Eastwood: Man charged with murder of midwife

A 32-year-old man has been charged with the murder of midwife Samantha Eastwood, whose body was found in a rural area near Caverswall, Staffordshire, on Saturday. Michael Stirling, from Stoke, is due to appear at North Staffordshire Magistrates Court later. A colleague described Ms Eastwood, who went missing on 27 July, as "an absolutely dedicated and committed midwife".

Trump: Son met Russian for information on opponent

Donald Trump has issued his most direct statement so far on his son Donald Jr's meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election. Tweeting, he admitted Donald Jr had met Natalia Veselnitskaya "to get information on an opponent", saying that this had been legal. "I did not know about it!" he added.

This comes as special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating US intelligence findings that Russians conspired to influence the election in Mr Trump's favour. The president denies any collusion, as does Russia, Here's our explanation of the complex, ongoing story of the Trump-Russia affair.

This is why we hate public transport

By Radhika Sanghani, BBC Three

I was stuck on a packed commuter train travelling to work. I'd got on early and managed to bag a seat. Everyone's eyes were down staring at their phones as usual, until suddenly the silence was broken by a loud shriek. An almost naked woman had suddenly landed in the lap of the man two rows in front of me.

"Give me your seat!" she shouted, taking off her bra and waving it around her head. Then when he didn't respond she clambered off him and onto the next row repeating her plea for a seat.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Several newspapers discuss what could happen in the event of a no-deal Brexit. The Daily Telegraph says the EU would breach its own rules, as set out in the Lisbon Treaty, if this happened. The Daily Express cites research by the pro-Leave Economists for Free Trade Group, saying this would be "worse" for the EU than the UK. Meanwhile, the Financial Times features a warning from Chancellor Philip Hammond that France will try to "bind" the UK's financial services in bureaucracy after Brexit. Elsewhere, the Times reports that self-harming by teenage girls has doubled in 20 years. And the Daily Star leads on efforts to get a song featuring the Chuckle Brothers and rapper Tinchy Stryder up the charts, following the death of Barry Chuckle.

Daily digest

Indonesia earthquake Scores die on island of Lombok

'Hitler fan' interview Australia backlash over far-right figure's TV one-to-one

Demi Lovato Singer speaks out after suspected drug overdose

Leaky finders How much do water companies waste?

If you see one thing today

Image copyright Nayara Leite

Expelled for being gay

If you listen to one thing today

Failures, flops and flaws

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

Are too many dams being built?

Lookahead

Today New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern officially returns to parliament following maternity leave.

09:00 The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders publishes new car registration figures for July.

On this day

1945 A US plane drops the first atomic bomb - nicknamed "Little Boy" - on the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

