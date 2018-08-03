Image copyright Metropolitan Police

The youngest woman to be convicted of plotting a terror attack on British soil has been jailed for life with a 13-year minimum term.

Safaa Boular, 18, of Vauxhall, London, was convicted of preparing acts of terrorism and attempting to travel to Syria to join Islamic State militants.

She had been groomed online by her fiance, an IS fighter, who later died.

Boular was in the UK's first all-female cell with her mother and sister, who were jailed at the Old Bailey in June.

A jury found she had planned to die in a suicide bombing in Syria - but when that was not possible, she hoped to attack the British Museum.

Passing sentence, Judge Mark Dennis QC told Boular her views were "deeply entrenched" and "she was old enough to make her own decisions and her own choices".

"However much she may have been influenced and drawn into extremism, it appeared she knew what she was doing and acted with open eyes," he said.

Defence barrister Joel Bennathan QC said Boular had a neglectful mother and a radicalised sister, describing her as an ill child from a damaged home who was groomed, radicalised and sexually groomed by a number of grown-ups.

He said there had been a "genuine" change in her character since her arrest.

Boular, who presented herself at trial in Western clothing and declaring herself deradicalised, showed no emotion as she was sentenced.

Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Safaa Boular in a court sketch from her trial

Aged 16, Safaa Boular was radicalised online in the wake of the 2015 Paris terror attacks, when she was sitting her GCSEs.

She met British IS fighter Naweed Hussain on Instagram and after three months of chatting, she declared her love for him with an online marriage ceremony.

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Saffaa was radicalised online by British IS fighter Naweed Hussain

The court heard how she had wanted to join Hussain in Syria, but her plan was thwarted when British security services became involved and confiscated her passport.

After she was stopped, she revealed her plans for a grenade and gun attack on the British Museum to MI5 officers posing as extremists.

Boular was arrested - but despite being in custody, continued to talk to her sister and mother about an Alice in Wonderland-themed tea party - code for another attack.

Media caption Tea party: What sisters Rizlaine and Safaa Boular said to each other about an attack plan

Rizlaine Boular, 22, who was to carry out an attack near Parliament, was sentenced to life, with a minimum term of 16 years.

Mina Dich, 44, was sentenced six years and nine months at the Old Bailey for helping her daughter.

The pair had pleaded guilty to the preparation of terrorist acts.

They carried out reconnaissance of major landmarks in Westminster and bought knives and a rucksack for their attack.