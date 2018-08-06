Fentanyl drug deaths rise by nearly a third

Image copyright Getty Images

The number of people dying in England and Wales due to the synthetic opioid fentanyl rose by 29% in 2017, Office for National Statistics data shows.

Forms of the drug - used to treat cancer pain - is often imported illegally from Chinese laboratories and sold to users via the dark web.

Deaths from psychoactive substances like spice or mephedrone halved.

Heroin and morphine related deaths decreased for the first time since 2012, while cocaine deaths rose.

In total, 3,756 people died from drugs in England and Wales in 2017. The ONS said this figure had "remained stable", with only 12 more deaths than the year previous.

Two thirds of these deaths were accidental, related to drug misuse, the ONS added.

The number of fentanyl deaths increased from 58 in 2016 to 75 in 2017.

The drug has been found mixed with heroin, causing accidental overdoses in users.

The most dangerous version of the opioid, known as carfentanyl, was behind 27 accidental fatalities during the year - the first time it has been recorded in death certificates.