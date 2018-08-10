Image copyright Margate FC

Indie rock band The Libertines have become the main shirt sponsors for non-league football side Margate FC.

The band's logo will be emblazoned on the front of the home and away shirts of the Kent-based team, who play in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

The band, who are known for songs such as Don't Look Back Into The Sun and Can't Stand Me Now, originally formed in London in 1997.

They recently started building a new studio and hotel in the seaside town.

The Libertines announced the deal on Twitter.

Ahead of the team's opening match against Corinthian-Casuals, Margate FC's general manager Deny Wilson said he was "thrilled" by the "pioneering partnership".

He said: "We've got a series of exciting things lined up and truly believe we can work together to help showcase Margate to as large an audience as possible."

Image caption The Libertines are building a studio and hotel in Margate

On Monday it was announced the four-piece - which consists of singer Pete Doherty, guitarist and singer Carl Barat, bassist John Hassall and drummer Gary Powell - will headline the Wheels and Fins music festival in Kent.

They have also curated the line-up for the main stage and will be supported by the likes of Echo and the Bunnymen and Chas and Dave.