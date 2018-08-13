If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

Plan to end rough sleeping within a decade

Homelessness has been rising on England's streets for the past seven years, but the government is vowing it can make it a "thing of the past" by 2027.

Its new £100m plan will offer support for people with mental health problems and addictions, as well as help with accommodation. About a third of the Rough Sleeping Strategy funds will go towards training people in dealing with those affected by the illegal drug Spice - it's estimated 90-95% of those homeless in Manchester use the drug.

Charities have largely welcomed the plan, but warned it's not "a total fix".

What's it like to have to bed down on the street at night? The BBC talked to rough sleepers by the sea and others enduring the recent heatwave.

Muslims warn PM over Johnson inquiry

The row over comments made by Boris Johnson on the burka is continuing to rumble on, with the UK's largest Muslim organisation now calling on the PM to make sure the inquiry into his remarks isn't a "whitewash".

The Guardian says the Muslim Council of Britain is writing a letter to Theresa May saying "no-one should be allowed to victimise minorities with impunity".

He's facing a Conservative party investigation after writing in his Daily Telegraph column last week that women in burkas look like "letterboxes" or "bank robbers".

His latest column in the paper is out today, but he makes no mention of the row. He also avoided the topic when he took a tray of teas to journalists waiting outside his home yesterday. Here's a video of his offering to reporters.

Heathrow queues reach 2.5 hours

Passport control delays at Heathrow have seen many passengers from outside the EU facing queues of up to two-and-a-half hours - rather than the Border Force's target time of 45 minutes, new figures show.

Virgin Atlantic, which obtained the data, says passengers are "frustrated" and now is the time the UK "needs to show the world it is open for business". A Home Office spokesman said it's working to reduce waiting times and put an extra 200 staff on at the airport this summer.

The fastest-sinking city in the world

By Mayuri Mei Lin & Rafki Hidayat, BBC Indonesian

It sits on swampy land, the Java Sea lapping against it, and 13 rivers running through it. So it shouldn't be a surprise that flooding is frequent in Jakarta and, according to experts, it is getting worse. But it's not just about freak floods, this massive city is literally disappearing into the ground.

"The potential for Jakarta to be submerged isn't a laughing matter," says Heri Andreas, who has studied the Indonesian capital's land subsidence for the past 20 years at the Bandung Institute of Technology. "If we look at our models, by 2050 about 95% of North Jakarta will be submerged."

Read the full article

What the papers say

Lookahead

Today It's Mark Carne's last day as Network Rail's chief executive.

15:00 Court of Appeal judgement due in case of Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba, who has appealed against being struck off over a boy's death.

On this day

1961 Berliners wake up to find themselves living in a divided city after East German troops put up barbed wire fences during the night, sealing the border between East and West Berlin.

