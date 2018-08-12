Image copyright Google Image caption Armed police were called to the shooting in Claremont Road, Moss Side

Ten people are in hospital after shots were fired in the Moss Side area of Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police said the victims had suffered "minor to major injuries".

Armed police were called to the shooting in Claremont Road at about 02:30 BST.

Several people were in the area following the Caribbean Carnival, which had finished some hours before, the force said.

Det Sup Debbie Dooley said: "We currently have a number of people in hospital all being treated for different injuries, but thankfully most do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.

"Officers are trying to establish exactly where this incident took place and who is responsible for such a dangerous attack."

Extra officers will be patrolling the area over the coming days to reassure the public, she added.