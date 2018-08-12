Image copyright Getty Images Image caption San Antonio is know for its lively party scene

A British holidaymaker has died in the Spanish resort of San Antonio in Ibiza.

He has been named locally as Conor Lee. Local police said he was 23 years old.

The Foreign Office would not confirm his name - but said it was providing assistance to the family of a British man who died and are "in touch with the local authorities who are investigating".

Spanish police said the victim died in the early hours of Sunday morning. No arrests have been made.

Local media reported that Mr Lee had been involved in a fight near the seafront with another group of holidaymakers.

He was reportedly staying at the Hotel Bergantin in San Antonio bay.