What happened?

At 07:37 BST a silver Ford Fiesta crashed into barriers outside Parliament in central London.

Scotland Yard said: "The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene."

Eyewitnesses have said the car appeared to deliberately hit members of the public.

What happened to the driver?

The driver, a man in his late 20s, has been arrested on suspicion of terrorist offences and is being held at a south London police station.

There was nobody else in the vehicle, which is still being searched.

Is anybody hurt?

Several people have been injured, although police do not believe anyone is in a life-threatening condition.

The London Ambulance Service said two people were treated at the scene and have been taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be serious.

Where did it happen?

The crash occurred in central London outside the Palace of Westminster. Parliament is not currently sitting.

An eyewitness said the vehicle was travelling westbound when it swerved into eastbound traffic.

What action have the police taken?

Video footage of the incident shows officers surrounding the car and arresting one man.

Police are treating the situation as a terrorist incident and the Met's Counter-Terrorism Command is leading the investigation.

Millbank, Parliament Square, Victoria Tower Gardens and the length of Whitehall have been cordoned off. Westminster Tube station has been closed for exit and entry.

Westminster Bridge is also closed and a long wait is expected before the roads reopen.

The cordon has been widened twice and sniffer dogs have been seen in the area.

The police called on the public to be vigilant and to dial 999 if they see anything suspicious that causes concern.

British Transport Police said extra officers, including firearms officers, would be on patrol in England, Scotland and Wales following the attack.

What did eyewitnesses see?

Barry Williams, a BBC staff member based at Millbank, said the car drove onto the wrong side of the road and "ploughed" into cyclists waiting at the lights.

"Then it swerved back across the road and accelerated as fast as possible, and hit the barrier at full pelt," he said.

Jason Williams told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme the driver had "driven at speed - more than 40 mph".

He said: "I saw at least 10 people lying down. I was told basically to move away, to run."

"It looked deliberate... it didn't look like an accident," he added.

Ewalina Ochab, who also saw the crash, said: "It looked intentional - the car drove at speed and towards the barriers."

She said: "I was walking on the other side of the road. I heard some noise and someone screamed. I turned around and I saw a silver car driving very fast close to the railings, maybe even on the pavement."

The vehicle did not appear to have a front registration plate when it crashed, she added.

How have politicians responded?

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan thanked those who responded first at the scene and said he was in close contact with the Met Police.

Prime Minister Theresa May described the emergency services' response as "immediate and courageous".

She said her thoughts were with those injured in the crash.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said: "Huge thanks to our emergency services for their rapid reaction to incident in Westminster this morning. My thoughts are with those injured."