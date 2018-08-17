If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

E-cigarette rules 'should be relaxed'

It's time rules around e-cigarettes are relaxed so they can be more widely used and accepted in society, MPs say.

Nearly three million people vape in the UK - these five charts show just how popular it's become.

But it should be easier for people to use e-cigarettes in public places, the Science and Technology Committee says in a report.

After all, e-cigarettes are much less harmful than normal cigarettes and could be better used to accelerate already declining smoking rates, the MPs say. They think the NHS is overlooking them as a tool to help people stop smoking.

Cancer and anti-smoking charities welcomed the report but some public health experts said it relied solely on accounts by "e-cig champions".

Debate about the benefits and potential risks is ongoing - earlier this week a study suggested e-cigarettes were more harmful than we think. The MPs agree there should be more research into the health effects.

So, how exactly does vaping work and what are the current rules around it? Here's all you need to know about it.

Body scanners and sniffer dogs to target prison drugs

New body scanners and sniffer dogs will be introduced in 10 of England's most "challenging" prisons as part of a clampdown on drugs and mobile phones.

The £10m investment will improve security and conditions at jails in Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and London, the Ministry of Justice says.

The dogs are trained to detect psychoactive substances such as Spice.

Manchester mosque sermon 'called for armed jihad'

A sermon at the mosque where the Manchester bomber worshipped called for the support of armed jihadist fighters, according to two Muslim scholars.

An imam at Didsbury Mosque in December 2016 was recorded praying for "victory" for "our brothers and sisters right now in Aleppo and Syria and Iraq".

The imam, Mustafa Graf, says his sermon did not call for armed jihad and he has never preached radical Islam.

The recording, obtained by the BBC, is of Friday prayers at the mosque six months before Salman Abedi detonated a suicide bomb following an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

The world's first floating farm making waves

By Simon Fry, Technology of Business reporter

Engineer Peter van Wingerden first came up with the idea of a floating farm when he was in New York working on an offshore housing project on the Hudson River in 2012.

While he was there, Hurricane Sandy struck, flooding streets and crippling transport networks. Deliveries struggled to get through and within two days it was hard to find fresh produce in shops.

"Seeing the devastation caused by Hurricane Sandy I was struck by the need for food to be produced as near as possible to consumers," says Mr van Wingerden.

Six years later, the world's first offshore dairy farm - anchored to the ocean floor - will soon open in the Port of Rotterdam - farming 40 cows milked by robots.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Photos of Aretha Franklin dominate the front pages following her death at the age of 76. The Guardian describes her as the "living definition of soul", while the Daily Mail says she had a life of pain but "no one could turn suffering into sublime music like Aretha".

The Daily Telegraph highlights research claiming the average GP now works less than three-and-a-half days a week. Patient groups tell the paper the "rise of the part-time doctor" is "terrifying" and increases waiting times.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror says it's an "outrage" that the wedding of Princess Eugenie will cost taxpayers £2m. And Britons with strong regional accents are having to change their voices so their Amazon Alexa devices can understand them, the Daily Star reports. Scots, Geordies and the Cornish are particularly affected, the paper says.

