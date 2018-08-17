Image copyright Getty Images

From getting a job to making declarations of love, being told we are not good enough is part of life.

It is these experiences of rejection that actors, writers and would-be romantic poets are sharing on social media using the hashtag #ShareYourRejections.

Although some instances are light-hearted, others are deeply shocking.

The writer and former children's laureate Malorie Blackman revealed that her novel, Noughts & Crosses, which deals with racial discrimination, was rejected for a literary award because "it would've shown more insight if a white author had written it".

Skip Twitter post by @malorieblackman #ShareYourRejections 82 rejection letters before a publisher finally said yes. Rejected 5 or 6 times by the Arts Council for one of their writing bursaries. Noughts & Crosses rejected for a literary award cos 'it would've shown more insight if a white author had written it.'! — Malorie Blackman (@malorieblackman) August 16, 2018 Report

Twitter users reacted with anger that the groundbreaking book had been rejected on such grounds.

When asked how she kept going despite receiving rejections Ms Blackman responded: "I needed to be an author. Not wanted but needed to be one, like I needed to breathe. So how could I give up?"

She later said she wanted to share her experience as an example of "getting knocked down and getting back up" not to "accuse or recriminate".

"I've let it go and moved on," she added.

Another writer, Courttia Newland, says he was turned down on the grounds that "black people don't eat spaghetti Bolognese"

Skip Twitter post by @courttianewland #ShareYourRejections I was turned down by an agent who told me my novel was inaccurate because his reader said ‘everyone knows black people don’t eat spaghetti bolognese.’ It was in the actual reader’s report. — courttia newland (@courttianewland) August 16, 2018 Report

Others had lighter stories about being rebuffed.

Skip Twitter post by @LillianBlaire I wrote a poem for my boyfriend. Several years after I married him, he told me a story of an old girlfriend who’d written him a terrible poem & laughed at how bad it was. He didn’t remember the poem was from me. Rejection form letter from an agent? Bring it! #ShareYourRejections — Lillian Blaire 🌈 (@LillianBlaire) August 16, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @kellybarnhill #ShareYourRejections

My favorite rejection I ever got was a receipt-sized form letter from The New Yorker on which someone had scrawled, "actually i loved this story but i'm just a stinkin intern and no one ever listens to me" at the bottom in terrible handwriting. — A witch, probably. (@kellybarnhill) August 16, 2018 Report

For actor Hannah Parkes, rejection is a big part of her career.

"90% of jobs you don't even hear back from, 9% are nos and the last 1% are an invitation to meet for auditions," she said.

The best piece of advice she says she has heard is: "You're allowed to feel bad but only for a short time".

"I give myself between an hour and a day, but then you have to move on," she says.

Image copyright Hannah Parkes Image caption Hannah Parkes welcomes the #ShareYourRejections hashtag

She also remembers advice given by Julie Walters at a talk: "Do your best and if it doesn't go your way you can't blame yourself."

Hannah welcomes the #ShareYourRejections hashtag.

"I left social media because it was so competitive, with everyone posting about their success, so I think the hashtag is a lovely idea," she says.

Writer and host of "How to Fail podcast" Elizabeth Day believes people tend to let their thoughts run away with them when reasoning why they have received a rejection.

"More often it is about the baggage the person rejecting you brings rather than you," she says.

"A recruiter may have to consider their budget before hiring you for a job, a potential partner has their own emotional baggage," she adds.

She also argues men and women deal with rejection in a different way.

Women, she says, are conditioned to think they have failed at countless things whereas men don't think they have failed at anything.

"That's not being arrogant, it's about being more self confident," she says.

'Sane and productive'

Karolina Sutton is senior agent at Curtis Brown, whose clients include Margaret Atwood and Malala Yousafzai.

She says writers need to learn to accept rejection in a way that allows them to stay "sane and productive".

"Acknowledge it, contain it, and move on," she says, adding "no one has ever benefitted from holding a grudge."

The literary agency's CEO, Jonny Geller, says writing is "a very lonely business" and being able to share experiences on social media is sometimes the best way to deal with rejection.

So, if you have recently been dumped or didn't get into the university you wanted, remember you are not alone: