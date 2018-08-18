Image copyright PA Image caption Salih Khater is charged with two counts of attempted murder

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament.

Salih Khater, 29, from Birmingham, is alleged to have swerved his car into cyclists and pedestrians shortly after 07:30 BST on 14 August.

The case is being treated as terrorism, a spokesperson for the Met Police added.

He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday 20 August.

Three people were injured in the incident which is being treated by prosecutors as terrorism due to the location, methodology and alleged targeting of civilians and police officers.

Khater, a UK national originally from Sudan, is charged with one count of attempting to murder persons outside Parliament and a second count of attempting to murder police officers.