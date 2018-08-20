Image copyright Elizabeth Cook/PA

A man accused of attempted murder after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament has appeared in court.

Salih Khater, 29, is alleged to have swerved his car into cyclists and pedestrians before driving towards police and crashing into a barrier.

Three people were injured in the incident on 14 August, which is being treated by prosecutors as terrorism.

Mr Khater, from Birmingham, appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court charged with two counts of attempted murder.

A UK national originally from Sudan, Mr Khater is charged with one count of attempting to murder persons outside Parliament and a second count of attempting to murder police officers.

Police said his case was being treated as terrorism due to the location, methodology and alleged targeting of civilians and police officers.

Mr Khater, of Highgate Street, was remanded in custody. His next court appearance will be at the Old Bailey on 31 August.