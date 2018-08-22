If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Trump aides in the dock

Image copyright CBS/BBC

It was as though the verdicts had been synchronised by a Hollywood producer, our North America editor Jon Sopel writes. Within minutes of each other, two former members of President Donald Trump's inner circle stood in separate courtrooms and both pleaded guilty to breaking the law.

The crimes of one, former campaign manager Paul Manafort - who's he? - predate his association with the president so are much easier for him to deal with. Those of the other though, Michael Cohen, are much more toxic.

The president's one-time personal lawyer and all-round Mr Fix-it admitted breaking US campaign finance laws by paying hush money to Mr Trump's alleged mistresses. Not just that, Mr Cohen says he did so at the direction of "the candidate" - i.e. Mr Trump himself - for the "principal purpose of influencing [the] election". The women are porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. There was stony silence from Mr Trump when he was asked about Mr Cohen on Tuesday evening.

A double whammy like this would sink most politicians, but as our correspondent notes, Mr Trump's die-hard supporters will no doubt stick with him again. However, these stains could put off traditional Republicans and independents alike, and that could be crucial at the November mid-term elections.

Read more on Michael Cohen and on what comes next for the president.

Passengers 'disgusted' at Ryanair

Compensation cheques paid to some Ryanair customers for cancelled and delayed flights have bounced because they were sent out by the company unsigned. Passengers have found themselves further out of pocket after their banks charged fees for rejecting them. Ryanair - Europe's largest low-cost carrier - is blaming an "administrative error". It says replacement cheques have been issued, although at least one customer, Karen Joyce, has told the BBC she's so far received nothing.

Customers had been advised to seek compensation by the Civil Aviation Authority after hundreds of Ryanair flights were cancelled due to an industrial dispute with pilots.

Pet sales crackdown

Shops and dealers in England are to be banned from selling puppies and kittens under plans drawn up by the government. Anyone wanting to buy or adopt a pet less than six months old will have to go to the breeder or a rescue centre.

The move builds on a ban in dealing in dogs and cats less than eight weeks old already coming in on 1 October. It's designed to reduce health problems associated with being reared in poor conditions. The plan will now go to consultation.

Why are students changing subject choices?

By BBC Reality Check team

Since 2013, the number of A-level entries in arts subjects, which include drama, music and art, in England has fallen by 14,000, almost 15%. Similarly, there has been an 8% decrease in modern languages and more than 10% in social sciences, such as economics and politics. Meanwhile, entries in Stem subjects - science, technology, engineering and maths - have increased by 15,500. Subjects do go in and out of fashion - but to what extent have policy changes had an effect?

Read the full article

What the papers say

The papers try to figure out what Michael Cohen's courtroom admission means for Donald Trump. The Times points out that a sitting president cannot be charged with an offence in office - but it says Donald Trump could be impeached if the Democratic Party wins control of Congress at the mid-term elections. The Guardian feels the implications are ominous for Mr Trump. Elsewhere, the Financial Times describes the drop in UK government borrowing revealed on Tuesday as a shot in the arm for the chancellor, but says it will reignite the debate in cabinet about whether it's time to loosen the purse strings after eight years of cutbacks. The Sun leads with criticism of the National Trust for hosting a World War Two re-enactment featuring Nazi uniforms and memorabilia. The headline says: "Don't mansion the war".

