'Sensible, proportionate' advice

Recently-installed Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab insists a good deal between the UK and the EU is in sight, but today, the government will begin advising individuals, businesses, charities and other public bodies how to plan for the possibility that none will be reached at all.

"No deal is better than a bad deal" has been Theresa May's mantra throughout the Brexit process, but the consensus from many seems to be that no deal would be pretty bad too. Warnings have ranged from shortages of medicine to problems fighting crime, as well as the potential impact of tariffs on trade.

Mr Raab says today's "technical notices" will tackle some of the most "hair-raising scare stories" and will provide "a sensible, measured, and proportionate approach to minimising the impact" of no-deal. Reports suggest they'll cover areas including food production and payments to farmers, the Erasmus student exchange programme, and the future of EU citizens living in the UK. Labour, though, says they could simply be "a crude attempt by ministers to dress up the severe consequences as somehow acceptable".

What would no-deal look like? BBC Reality Check explains. And just how long do we have left to avoid it?

Results day

The waiting is over. Hundreds of thousands of teenagers will tear open envelopes revealing their GCSE results today. It'll be the first time those in England have been graded on a numerical system - explained here - Wales and Northern Ireland stick with letters. Grade 9 will be harder to achieve than the previous A*, with estimates that only a few hundred pupils will be the first to get a clean sweep of 9s. Need advice on your grades? Try the BBC's chatbot.

What comes next? A-levels for most, but not all. Read our story of one young woman who left school after her GCSEs for a low-wage job, but now, at the age of 22, is a successful civil servant and owns her own home.

Turnbull pressure continues

Australia could be about to get its sixth prime minister in a decade. Parliament has been suspended as the government tries to resolve the crisis surrounding the leadership of incumbent Malcolm Turnbull. He has refused to quit despite months of poor opinion polls, anger at his plans on carbon emissions and a leaching of support from senior colleagues.

Now though, he says he will not stand again for the leadership if his rivals secure enough support to hold a second contest in three days. Find out more about the man trying to oust him.

The black man who took on the Klan

By Neil Smith, entertainment reporter, BBC News

In October 1978 Ron Stallworth, the first black detective in the history of the Colorado Springs Police Department, saw a classified advert in one of the city's daily newspapers. The ad invited readers interested in receiving information from the Ku Klux Klan to write to a PO box located in a nearby town. Stallworth, curiosity piqued, wrote a note to the PO box under his own name. His is the true story behind BlacKkKlansman, the latest film from director Spike Lee.

What the papers say

The explosive claim by Donald Trump's former lawyer that the president ordered him to use election funds to pay hush money to two alleged mistresses dominates the headlines. The Times says the prospect of impeachment is beginning to hang over the White House. "Trump's presidency thrown into jeopardy", is the headline in the i, while the FT says the Cohen and Manafort cases are "likely to significantly alter political calculations" ahead of the mid-term elections in November. The Sun points out that it took two journalists to bring down Richard Nixon over Watergate - but Mr Trump could be toppled by a porn star and a pin-up. Elsewhere, there's coverage of a warning by the British Heart Foundation about the rising tide of Type 2 diabetes. The Daily Mail says the "explosion" in cases is blamed on unhealthy lifestyles. The Daily Mirror thinks much more needs to be done to encourage people to eat better and take more exercise.

