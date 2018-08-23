Image copyright Free Nazanin

UK mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been granted three days temporary release from prison in Iran, her husband says.

She was jailed for five years in 2016 after being convicted of spying charges, which she denied.

Her family have previously criticised the UK government for not negotiating her release.

Richard Ratcliffe said her temporary release was a "happy surprise" and she is with family in Damavand.

In a statement issued by the Free Nazanin campaign, Mr Ratcliffe said his wife was given 10 minutes notice on Thursday morning that she was being released until Sunday 26 August.