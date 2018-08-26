Image copyright Reuters Image caption Logan Paul (left) had the better of the early action at the Manchester Arena

The much-hyped boxing fight between rival YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul has ended in a draw.

Briton KSI, who boasts 19.4 million subscribers, took on US star Paul, who has 18.2 million, in the tightly-contested bout at Manchester Arena.

One ringside judge had KSI ahead by one point but the other two scored it even, meaning a majority draw was declared.

The decision was greeted by booing in the arena, but both men immediately called for a rematch.

In reality, the fight was just the first of two planned bouts, with the second set to take place in the US.

More than 15,000 tickets were sold for the Manchester fight, with thousands more paying £7.50 each to watch it live on YouTube.

After the bout, the fighting talk continued...

Image copyright Reuters

KSI and Logan Paul had whipped their fans into a frenzy before the bout with insult-filled videos flying back and forth and angry news conferences held in Los Angeles and London.

After the six-round fight, both insisted they thought they had won. KSI declared: "I think there's only one thing to do. I think we have to have a rematch. Let's do it. That was fun."

Paul said: "I think it's what the people want. Let's give them a rematch."

KSI did get one last verbal dig in at his opponent, telling him: "I can't wait to see your bloody face all over the internet."

How did the fight unfold?

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Both fighters performed typically elaborate ring walks, with Paul dressed all in black and KSI wearing a black mask as well as a jacket emblazoned with "the Nightmare" on the back

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Paul taunted his rival during the bout after making a stronger start

Image copyright Reuters Image caption But he seemed to flag later on, stumbling to the canvas at one point

Paul dominated the first two rounds, but KSI had boasted of his greater stamina before the fight and fought his way back the longer the two men's battle went on.

They regularly taunted each other during the fight itself and exchanged insults.

One dramatic moment came when Jake Paul - Paul's brother, who had himself fought on the undercard - ran into the ring at the end of the second round to remonstrate with KSI for throwing a punch after the bell had sounded.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Both fighters landed a series of blows as the rounds progressed

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Both KSI and Paul claimed victory at the end of the bout - and the judges took several minutes to announce their scores

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Paul looked exhausted at the end of the match

What was the reaction online?

When the draw was announced, many people declared the result an anti-climax - with some saying it was a fix to make the pair even more money.

Others, however, were impressed by what they saw.

Skip Twitter post by @gabe much respect to both KSI & Logan Paul



do I think maybe the tie was setup? ehh maybe



did I enjoy the fight? yes very entertaining



so either way good on both you guys



#KSIvLogan — Gabe Erwin (@gabe) August 25, 2018 Report

Who are KSI and Logan Paul?

Image copyright PA/Getty Images

They are two of YouTube's biggest stars, both are massively divisive and both have highly controversial pasts.

Olajide "KSI" Olatunji is a 25-year-old British gamer, comedy vlogger and rapper whose videos have racked up 4.4 billion views despite heavy criticism for lewd comments towards women in some of his clips.

Logan Paul is a 23-year-old US prankster (and former state wrestler) who made his name on Vine before moving to YouTube, where he has had 3.9 billion views. He caused outrage earlier this year for showing the body of an apparent suicide victim in Japan.

How the bout came about

It all started when two other YouTubers - Joe Weller and Theo Baker, AKA Malfoy - went into the ring last year, and KSI said he would fight the winner.

KSI took on the victor, Weller, at the Copper Box Arena in London in February, and won.

It was streamed live on YouTube for free, with 1.8 million people watching live and 36 million more watching on the pair's official channels since.