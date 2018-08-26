Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There were smiles amidst the rain at Notting Hill Carnival

It has been a bank holiday washout for many across the UK, with heavy rain and windy conditions.

Determined sports fans and festival-goers across the country have been braving the elements however, with events including Notting Hill Carnival taking place on Sunday.

Dancers popped ponchos over their outfits, determined not to let the weather stop their fun.

But riders and fans at the MotoGP British Grand Prix at Silverstone were left disappointed when the race was cancelled.

The downpour comes after a heatwave that brought sweltering heat in recent weeks.

Bank holiday Monday is set to be milder however, with southern parts of the UK expected to be mainly dry with spells of sunshine, while further north there could be a scattering of showers.

The Met Office said it was "looking like a much better day" in comparison to Sunday.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fans tried to shelter from the rain as the downpour hit at the MotoGP at Silverstone

Image copyright EPA Image caption A dancer adjusting her costume at the Notting Hill Carnival

Image copyright PA Image caption Dancers tried to keep dry in the downpour

Image copyright Getty Images / Harry Herd Image caption Organisers of Victorious Festival in Southsea, Portsmouth, had to deal with a slippery stage

Image copyright PA Image caption Festival-goers sheltered from the rain at Big Feastival at Alex James' farm in Oxfordshire

Image copyright PA Image caption The Great Dorset Steam Fair in Blandford was hit by the rain

Image copyright PA Image caption Many of the steam traction engines were covered up to protect them

Image copyright Reuters Image caption It was worth waiting in the rain for a glimpse of Pope Francis for this group in Knock

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Clergy took cover ahead of the Pope's Holy Mass at Phoenix Park, Dublin

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Fans braved the conditions to see Fulham take on Burnley

Image copyright Reuters Image caption But for some the rain has not been a problem...