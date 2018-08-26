Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has not been granted an extension to her temporary release from imprisonment in Iran, her husband says.

The British-Iranian charity worker was reunited with her family, including her four-year-old daughter, during the three-day release.

She returned to jail earlier, Richard Ratcliffe said in a statement.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was jailed for five years in 2016 after being convicted of spying, which she denies.

