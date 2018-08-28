If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

PM's push for new trade ties

Theresa May heads to South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya this week on a trade - and charm - offensive. She's hoping to strengthen ties with growing African economies ahead of Brexit and will say she wants the UK to become the G7's biggest investor in the continent - overtaking the US - by 2022. The prime minister will say a more prosperous Africa is "in the world's interest", helping to tackle extremism, instability and migration to Europe.

It might be a hard sell. That's the view of the BBC's Africa business editor Larry Madowo. The UK's historical relationship with many African countries still counts for something, but it has to compete for attention with larger economies offering greater riches. An ambitious but friendly China, the huge European Union bloc, the potential riches of the United States - Africa is being wooed from all sides, our correspondent adds, and there are those who want the continent to drive a hard bargain.

While most of the visit's focus is on the future, the PM will also hand over a relic - a ship's bell - linked to a 1917 maritime disaster. The SS Mendi sank off the Isle of Wight, killing more than 600 South Africans en route to the Western Front to support British troops. Read more on the disaster.

'Incredible' deal?

Trade ties are the focus on the other side of the Atlantic this morning too, where it looks like the US and Mexico have made a breakthrough in their efforts to establish a new partnership. It's an "incredible" deal, says President Trump, and it comes in the nick of time too. An agreement must be presented to Congress by Friday in order to meet a final deadline of December.

Why are these talks necessary? Well, because President Trump threatened to pull out of the previous trade agreement, Nafta, which was established in 1994. He blames it for a decline in US manufacturing jobs, especially in the auto industry. What's Nafta? Think of it as a burger.

All eyes now turn to Canada, the third country in the pact. It's due to rejoin talks on Tuesday, but the US and Canada have been at loggerheads recently on a range of trade matters.

Strictly kicks off

The sequins have been dusted off and the fake tan supplies shipped in, all ready for Strictly Come Dancing 2018. This year's series kicked off with a launch show on Monday night, and the celebrities shared their hopes and fears for the weeks ahead. Not sure who's taking part? Here's the full line-up.

'We keep the children ready to flee'

By Catrin Nye, BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme

At Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, there is deadly violence, overcrowding, appalling sanitary conditions and now a charity says children as young as 10 are attempting suicide. "We are always ready to escape, 24 hours a day we have our children ready," says Sara Khan, originally from Afghanistan. "The violence means our little ones don't get to sleep." Sara explains that her family spend all day queuing for food at the camp and all night ready to run - in fear of the fights that break out constantly.

What the papers say

Theresa May's visit to Africa is widely previewed. The Daily Mail argues there's "a great deal of common sense" in her message, suggesting Britain's aid budget should be used to boost post-Brexit trade. The Daily Express agrees it should be "more than just a handout". The Sun welcomes what it calls the "buccaneering move", but the Daily Mirror says her call for closer ties with Africa will prompt many to ask why she is severing links with Europe. Elsewhere, after Monday's UN report into the treatment of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, the Guardian says leader Aung San Suu Kyi will not be remembered as one of the inspired choices for winner of the Nobel Peace Prize. The Times says the moral disgrace of Ms Suu Kyi - as a former champion of democracy - "is particularly shameful". Finally, there's shock at what's thought to be the most expensive draft pint in Britain.

Daily digest

Germany violence Rival protesters clash after murder

McCain death White House re-lowers flag after criticism

Cholera Computer predictions 'control' spread

Shock collars Use on cats and dogs to be banned

If you see one thing today

Depressed? Try talking to this bot

If you listen to one thing today

A new perspective on psychedelics

If you read one thing today

'I spent 15 hours escaping a wedding - where I was bridesmaid'

Lookahead

Today Britain's Johanna Konta begins her US Open campaign

Morning The father of a three-year-old child who had acid thrown in its face is due to appear in court alongside four other men

On this day

1994 Thousands of shops in England and Wales open legally on a Sunday for the first time following a change in trading laws

