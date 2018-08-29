Image copyright Free Nazanin Image caption Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was reunited with her daughter Gabriella during a temporary release from prison

A British-Iranian woman jailed in Iran has been taken to a prison clinic after she "blacked out", her husband has said.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was jailed for five years in 2016 after being convicted of spying, which she denies.

She had just returned to prison after being granted a three-day release over the weekend.

Richard Ratcliffe said his wife had suffered several panic attacks on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Today she was taken down to the prison clinic and as far as I know that's where she is still.

"I've seen reports saying she's been taken to an external hospital but I haven't had those confirmed," he said.